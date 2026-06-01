Sight Restored In Madagascar For The First Patient Of The Next Mercy Ships Field Service

As the Africa Mercy® ( ) begins its third consecutive field service in Madagascar, 69-year-old Delphine became the first patient to board the hospital ship for surgery. This marks the start of a new chapter for hundreds of patients waiting to regain their health, independence, and dignity.

Since developing cataracts earlier last year, Delphine's vision gradually deteriorated until she completely lost her sight in December. What began as blurred vision had become total blindness, severely affecting, not only her own life, but the lives of her family. Even the most basic daily tasks were difficult for Delphine to begin, almost impossible to finish.

“When it is time for me to eat, someone places the plate carefully in front of me,” she explained.“If we eat fish, my daughter removes the bones for me. Sometimes, when she is too busy, I ask her not to give me fish at all.”

Before losing her sight, Delphine worked alongside her daughter Noronette in the fields. Together, they helped provide for the family. If her daughter worked, then she was at home caring for her three grandchildren. Blindness brought that lifestyle to a halt; a lifestyle that relied greatly on Delphine's support. Now Delphine was the one who needed support as her cataracts isolated her from the rest of her world.

“I can't interact with the community anymore,” said Delphine.“Now all I do is sit at home. I feel lonely and unhappy. When everyone goes out, I'm the only one left behind.”

For Delphine and her family, Mercy Ships' return also marked the return of hope. This was the organisation's third consecutive field service in the country and its sixth visit to the island since first arriving in 1996, reflecting a long-standing partnership to strengthen access to surgical care for people like Delphine.

Accompanied by her daughter, Delphine became the first patient to climb the gangway of the Africa Mercy as the ship officially launched her 2026 field service in Madagascar. Inside the dedicated hospital wings on board, Delphine's hopes were fulfilled after a successful cataract surgery!

"Witnessing her being able to see for the first time in many months, and see her daughter's face again after so long, is the reason why we do what we do. We are following the footsteps of Jesus in restoring sight to the blind, and what a joy that our very first surgery for this field service did just that,” said Ashleigh Wong, Ophthalmic Team Manager at Mercy Ships.

The transformation was deeply personal for Delphine. She already had a list of things she wanted to do once her sight returned, and now she knows she can check off every single item with her own hand. The most important thing, of course, would be to care for her grandchildren once again as she rejoins her family with reclaimed independence Her first words after surgery captured that joy and anticipation perfectly.

“It's been a long time since I've seen my grandchildren, but now I'll see them again,” she said.

Distributed by APO Group on behalf of Mercy Ships.

About Mercy Ships:

Mercy Ships operates hospital ships that deliver free surgeries and other healthcare services to those with little access to safe medical care. An international faith-based organization, Mercy Ships has focused entirely on partnering with African nations for the past three decades. Working with in-country partners, Mercy Ships also provides training to local healthcare professionals and supports the construction of in-country medical infrastructure to leave a lasting impact.

Each year, 2,500+ volunteer professionals from more than 70 countries serve on board the world's two largest non-governmental hospital ships, the Africa Mercy® and the Global Mercy. Professionals such as surgeons, dentists, nurses, health trainers, cooks, and engineers dedicate their time and skills to accelerate access to safe surgical and anesthetic care. Mercy Ships was founded in 1978 and has offices in 16 countries as well as an Africa Service Center in Dakar, Senegal. For more information, visit mercyships and follow @MercyShips on social media.