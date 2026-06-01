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US Carries Out Strikes on Iranian Radar, Drone Facilities—CENTCOM

US Carries Out Strikes on Iranian Radar, Drone Facilities—CENTCOM


2026-06-01 04:12:57
(MENAFN) The United States conducted what it described as “self-defense strikes” over the weekend targeting Iranian radar and drone command-and-control facilities in Goruk and on Qeshm Island in Iran, according to US Central Command (CENTCOM) on Sunday.

CENTCOM said in a statement that the “measured and deliberate strikes” took place on Saturday and Sunday in response to what it called aggressive Iranian actions, including the downing of a US MQ-1 drone operating over international waters.

The command said US fighter aircraft responded rapidly after the incident, striking and destroying Iranian air defense systems, a ground control station, and two one-way attack drones that were assessed as posing a “clear threat” to vessels in regional waters.

It added that no US personnel were injured in the operation.

CENTCOM also stated that it remains committed to defending US forces and interests in the region, describing the actions as a response to what it called unwarranted Iranian aggression during an ongoing ceasefire.

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