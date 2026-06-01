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Philippine Leader, Rubio Hold Talks on South China Sea
(MENAFN) Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr. and US Secretary of State Marco Rubio held early Monday discussions centered on regional stability and contested maritime territory, as tensions in the South China Sea continued to simmer.
During the phone call, Marcos and Rubio addressed a broad spectrum of bilateral economic and security priorities, with particular focus on "efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea." The resource-rich waterway has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing, whose overlapping maritime claims have fueled repeated verbal confrontations.
The Philippines stands as one of Washington's oldest military partners across the broader Asia-Pacific region, bound by a mutual defense agreement spanning decades.
The office of Marcos confirmed the two leaders addressed "critical regional and economic priorities, as well as bilateral trade matters." The State Department, meanwhile, said Rubio reaffirmed the US "commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address the energy challenges in the region."
The Luzon Economic Corridor — a trilateral initiative between the US, Japan, and the Philippines — also draws in a coalition of partner nations including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK, aimed at catalyzing mutual economic growth, generating employment, and bolstering connectivity across transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure, according to the US Embassy in Manila.
The diplomatic exchange unfolded against a charged regional backdrop. China's Coast Guard announced Monday it had conducted a "law-enforcement patrol" in waters east of Taiwan, framing the move as a direct response to what it called Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area, state-run media reported.
The patrol followed a joint statement issued last week after President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in Tokyo, during which both nations agreed to launch formal negotiations on delimiting their exclusive economic zones and continental shelf boundaries.
"We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal actions that undermine China's sovereignty, rights and interests," the Chinese Coast Guard said.
During the phone call, Marcos and Rubio addressed a broad spectrum of bilateral economic and security priorities, with particular focus on "efforts to advance peace and security in the South China Sea." The resource-rich waterway has long been a flashpoint between Manila and Beijing, whose overlapping maritime claims have fueled repeated verbal confrontations.
The Philippines stands as one of Washington's oldest military partners across the broader Asia-Pacific region, bound by a mutual defense agreement spanning decades.
The office of Marcos confirmed the two leaders addressed "critical regional and economic priorities, as well as bilateral trade matters." The State Department, meanwhile, said Rubio reaffirmed the US "commitment to developing the Luzon Economic Corridor and exploring ways to address the energy challenges in the region."
The Luzon Economic Corridor — a trilateral initiative between the US, Japan, and the Philippines — also draws in a coalition of partner nations including Australia, Canada, Denmark, France, Italy, South Korea, Sweden, and the UK, aimed at catalyzing mutual economic growth, generating employment, and bolstering connectivity across transport, logistics, energy, and digital infrastructure, according to the US Embassy in Manila.
The diplomatic exchange unfolded against a charged regional backdrop. China's Coast Guard announced Monday it had conducted a "law-enforcement patrol" in waters east of Taiwan, framing the move as a direct response to what it called Japan and the Philippines' unilateral announcement of maritime delimitation talks in the area, state-run media reported.
The patrol followed a joint statement issued last week after President Marcos and Japanese Prime Minister Sanae Takaichi met in Tokyo, during which both nations agreed to launch formal negotiations on delimiting their exclusive economic zones and continental shelf boundaries.
"We urge Japan and the Philippines to immediately cease all illegal actions that undermine China's sovereignty, rights and interests," the Chinese Coast Guard said.
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