Smokers Urged To Take Advantage Of Available Services To Help Them Quit Smoking

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

DOHA: The Primary Health Care Corporation (PHCC) has called on smokers to take advantage of the services it offers to help them overcome this harmful habit. These services are available through smoking cessation clinics located in several of its health centers, which provide modern facilities to assist individuals in gradually quitting tobacco products until they quit completely.

Head of Community Wellness at PHCC, Dr. Abdulhameed Al Khanji emphasised in a statement to the Qatar News Agency (QNA) the corporation's unwavering commitment to supporting smokers in quitting tobacco in all its forms. He affirmed PHCC's continued efforts to help individuals break this bad habit through comprehensive and specialized health services aimed at promoting community health, particularly protecting them from smoking-related diseases.

Dr. Al Khanji pointed out that the celebration of World No Tobacco Day, which falls on May 31 each year, is an opportunity to reiterate the importance of intensifying efforts to encourage individuals to seek help and visit smoking cessation clinics for comprehensive scientific and medical services.

This year's celebration aims to“expose the myths surrounding nicotine addiction and combat addiction.” He stated that the smoking cessation clinics affiliated with the Primary Health Care Corporation provide comprehensive treatment programs based on the latest global medical practices to help smokers quit traditional, electronic, and shisha tobacco, as well as other tobacco products. These services include a comprehensive medical assessment, individual consultations, behavioral and psychological support, and the provision of approved medications and nicotine replacement therapies appropriate for each individual case.

He added that specialized medical teams develop personalized treatment plans that take into account the needs of each patient, with regular follow-ups to assess progress and provide ongoing support to help overcome withdrawal symptoms and reduce the likelihood of relapse.

Dr. Al Khanji pointed out that the Primary Health Care Corporation focuses its efforts on raising community awareness about the dangers of smoking.