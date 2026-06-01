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Sharjah Archaeology Authority Showcases Its Archaeological Treasures and Scientific Publications at the Warsaw International Book Fair
(MENAFN- SAAD Group) The Sharjah Archaeology Authority (SAA) is participating in the fifth edition of the Warsaw International Book Fair 2026, taking place until 31 May at the National Stadium in the Polish capital, Warsaw, as part of the Emirate of Sharjah’s pavilion. Sharjah is the Guest of Honour of the fair, in a significant international cultural milestone that reflects the emirate’s growing prominence on the global cultural map, particularly as Sharjah becomes the first Arab Guest of Honour in the history of the event.
Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair highlighted the emirate’s cultural and intellectual achievements. During her visit to the Sharjah Archaeology Authority’s stand, Her Highness reviewed a selection of archaeological artefacts and scientific publications that reflect Sharjah’s rich historical legacy and its role in enriching global knowledge through pioneering archaeological discoveries and specialised research.
Sharjah: A Historic Crossroads of Civilisations
Through its participation, SAA highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah by exhibiting a selection of archaeological artefacts that serve as tangible evidence of successive civilisations and human settlement in the region over thousands of years.
The exhibition also shed light on Sharjah’s historical role as a vital link within global trade and cultural exchange networks. Its ports and ancient settlements were connected to the commercial routes of both the overland and maritime Silk Roads, which linked East Asia with Southern Arabia and the Mediterranean world. In this context, the Warsaw International Book Fair provides a symbolic platform to highlight the historical intersections between Sharjah’s heritage and the Amber Road, which once connected the Baltic region with Europe and the wider ancient world.
Archaeological discoveries from sites such as Mleiha and Dibba Al Hisn reveal extensive networks of trade and cultural interaction stretching from India, Mesopotamia, and the Eastern Mediterranean to the Hellenistic and Roman worlds. These findings reaffirm Sharjah’s historical position as a bridge between civilisations and a dynamic centre of human exchange throughout history.
An International Platform to Showcase Archaeological Achievements
His Excellency Dr. Saeed bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, emphasised that SAA’s participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair provides an important opportunity to introduce international audiences to the rich cultural and historical legacy of Sharjah, while highlighting the scientific and research achievements accomplished by SAA in the field of archaeology at both regional and international levels.
He said: “This participation reflects the Sharjah Archaeology Authority’s ongoing mission to promote awareness of cultural and human heritage and to highlight Sharjah’s role as a leading centre of knowledge and culture. It also offers us an important international platform to engage with researchers, heritage specialists, and cultural stakeholders while showcasing Sharjah’s remarkable achievements in archaeological research, heritage site preservation, and the documentation of human history.”
He added: “Holding this event in Poland, whose history is closely associated with the Amber Road, gives our participation an added civilisational dimension. It highlights the similarities between the ancient exchange networks that connected Europe and Asia and the role Sharjah played throughout history in linking societies and civilisations across global trade routes. Archaeology not only documents the past; it also reveals a long history of human interaction and dialogue between cultures.”
Specialised Scientific Publications
The Sharjah Archaeology Authority also showcased a wide range of specialised scientific and academic publications documenting the results of archaeological excavations and studies conducted across the Emirate of Sharjah. Among the featured works was the renowned Sharjah Archaeology Annual series, spanning volumes one to twenty-three, alongside a collection of specialised reference publications covering archaeology, Islamic architecture, numismatics, natural environments, and civilisational studies.
These publications reflect the extensive scientific and scholarly efforts undertaken by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority to document archaeological discoveries and disseminate research findings in accordance with internationally recognised scientific methodologies. They contribute significantly to expanding knowledge of the region’s history and cultural heritage and making it accessible to researchers and interested audiences worldwide.
Strengthening Sharjah’s Global Cultural Presence
The SAA’s participation in this international event reflects the strong integration among Sharjah’s cultural institutions and the vital role they play in reinforcing the emirate’s global standing as a permanent capital of culture and knowledge. It further strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading centre for scientific research and archaeological studies, as well as a platform for intercultural dialogue, reinforcing its historic and contemporary role as a bridge between East and West across centuries of cultural and human exchange.
Under the leadership of Her Highness Sheikha Bodour bint Sultan Al Qasimi, Chairperson of the Sharjah Book Authority (SBA), Sharjah’s participation as Guest of Honour at the Warsaw International Book Fair highlighted the emirate’s cultural and intellectual achievements. During her visit to the Sharjah Archaeology Authority’s stand, Her Highness reviewed a selection of archaeological artefacts and scientific publications that reflect Sharjah’s rich historical legacy and its role in enriching global knowledge through pioneering archaeological discoveries and specialised research.
Sharjah: A Historic Crossroads of Civilisations
Through its participation, SAA highlighted the rich cultural heritage of the Emirate of Sharjah by exhibiting a selection of archaeological artefacts that serve as tangible evidence of successive civilisations and human settlement in the region over thousands of years.
The exhibition also shed light on Sharjah’s historical role as a vital link within global trade and cultural exchange networks. Its ports and ancient settlements were connected to the commercial routes of both the overland and maritime Silk Roads, which linked East Asia with Southern Arabia and the Mediterranean world. In this context, the Warsaw International Book Fair provides a symbolic platform to highlight the historical intersections between Sharjah’s heritage and the Amber Road, which once connected the Baltic region with Europe and the wider ancient world.
Archaeological discoveries from sites such as Mleiha and Dibba Al Hisn reveal extensive networks of trade and cultural interaction stretching from India, Mesopotamia, and the Eastern Mediterranean to the Hellenistic and Roman worlds. These findings reaffirm Sharjah’s historical position as a bridge between civilisations and a dynamic centre of human exchange throughout history.
An International Platform to Showcase Archaeological Achievements
His Excellency Dr. Saeed bin Yarouf Al Naqbi, Director of the Sharjah Archaeology Authority, emphasised that SAA’s participation in the Warsaw International Book Fair provides an important opportunity to introduce international audiences to the rich cultural and historical legacy of Sharjah, while highlighting the scientific and research achievements accomplished by SAA in the field of archaeology at both regional and international levels.
He said: “This participation reflects the Sharjah Archaeology Authority’s ongoing mission to promote awareness of cultural and human heritage and to highlight Sharjah’s role as a leading centre of knowledge and culture. It also offers us an important international platform to engage with researchers, heritage specialists, and cultural stakeholders while showcasing Sharjah’s remarkable achievements in archaeological research, heritage site preservation, and the documentation of human history.”
He added: “Holding this event in Poland, whose history is closely associated with the Amber Road, gives our participation an added civilisational dimension. It highlights the similarities between the ancient exchange networks that connected Europe and Asia and the role Sharjah played throughout history in linking societies and civilisations across global trade routes. Archaeology not only documents the past; it also reveals a long history of human interaction and dialogue between cultures.”
Specialised Scientific Publications
The Sharjah Archaeology Authority also showcased a wide range of specialised scientific and academic publications documenting the results of archaeological excavations and studies conducted across the Emirate of Sharjah. Among the featured works was the renowned Sharjah Archaeology Annual series, spanning volumes one to twenty-three, alongside a collection of specialised reference publications covering archaeology, Islamic architecture, numismatics, natural environments, and civilisational studies.
These publications reflect the extensive scientific and scholarly efforts undertaken by the Sharjah Archaeology Authority to document archaeological discoveries and disseminate research findings in accordance with internationally recognised scientific methodologies. They contribute significantly to expanding knowledge of the region’s history and cultural heritage and making it accessible to researchers and interested audiences worldwide.
Strengthening Sharjah’s Global Cultural Presence
The SAA’s participation in this international event reflects the strong integration among Sharjah’s cultural institutions and the vital role they play in reinforcing the emirate’s global standing as a permanent capital of culture and knowledge. It further strengthens Sharjah’s position as a leading centre for scientific research and archaeological studies, as well as a platform for intercultural dialogue, reinforcing its historic and contemporary role as a bridge between East and West across centuries of cultural and human exchange.
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