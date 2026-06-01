UN Says Afghanistan Among Countries With Highest Rates Of Childbirth Fistula

According to the UN agency, Afghanistan ranks fifth worldwide for obstetric fistula cases, affecting an estimated 15,000 women and girls across the country.

Obstetric fistula is a serious medical injury caused by prolonged or obstructed labor without proper healthcare, often leading to chronic pain, physical disability and social isolation.

UNFPA said prevention and treatment require access to maternal healthcare services, safe surgery and essential medical equipment, particularly in rural and underserved areas.

The agency stressed that strengthening Afghanistan's healthcare system and improving women's access to childbirth care are critical to reducing the condition and improving maternal health outcomes.

Afghanistan continues to face a severe humanitarian and healthcare crisis, with many hospitals lacking medicine, trained staff and emergency maternal care services, especially outside major cities.

Restrictions on women's education and employment have also affected the healthcare sector, reducing opportunities for female medical training and limiting women's access to female healthcare workers in conservative areas.