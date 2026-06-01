UN Chief Calls For Solidarity And Compassion In Eid Message

In a message posted Wednesday on X, Guterres described Eid al-Adha as an opportunity to strengthen empathy, collective responsibility, and community values during a period of increasing global instability and humanitarian suffering.

The UN chief said principles such as compassion, social unity, and mutual support are more important than ever as millions of people worldwide continue to face war, displacement, and economic hardship.

He also extended Eid greetings to Muslims around the world celebrating the occasion and expressed hope that the values associated with the holiday would help promote peace and understanding.

Meanwhile, Richard Bennett, the United Nations special rapporteur on human rights in Afghanistan, also stressed the importance of dignity, solidarity, and hope in his Eid message, particularly for Afghans facing ongoing restrictions and humanitarian challenges.

Bennett said women, girls, and children in Afghanistan remain among the most affected groups under current conditions and called for greater international attention to human rights and humanitarian concerns in the country.

Afghanistan continues to face one of the world's largest humanitarian crises, with millions of people dependent on aid because of poverty, unemployment, displacement, and limited access to basic services.

International organizations have repeatedly raised concerns about restrictions imposed on Afghan women and girls, including bans on education and employment, warning that these measures continue to deepen social and economic hardship.