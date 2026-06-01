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France Intercepts Sanctioned Vessel Linked to Russia in Atlantic Operation
(MENAFN) French authorities have intercepted a tanker subject to international sanctions that was reportedly traveling from Russia, according to French President Emmanuel Macron, who described the move as part of efforts to enforce international restrictions and maritime regulations.
In a statement posted on social media, Macron said the vessel, identified as the Tagor, was boarded by French naval personnel while sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.
“The French Navy intercepted yesterday morning a new tanker under international sanctions coming from Russia: the Tagor,” he stated.
According to Macron, the operation took place in international waters and was carried out with assistance from several partner countries, including the United Kingdom, while adhering fully to maritime legal standards.
The French leader emphasized that France remains committed to ensuring compliance with international sanctions.
“It is unacceptable that ships circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years,” he stressed.
Macron also argued that vessels operating outside accepted maritime regulations create wider concerns beyond sanctions enforcement.
“These ships, which do not respect the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also constitute a threat to the environment and to the safety of all,” Macron said.
In a statement posted on social media, Macron said the vessel, identified as the Tagor, was boarded by French naval personnel while sailing in the Atlantic Ocean.
“The French Navy intercepted yesterday morning a new tanker under international sanctions coming from Russia: the Tagor,” he stated.
According to Macron, the operation took place in international waters and was carried out with assistance from several partner countries, including the United Kingdom, while adhering fully to maritime legal standards.
The French leader emphasized that France remains committed to ensuring compliance with international sanctions.
“It is unacceptable that ships circumvent international sanctions, violate the law of the sea and finance the war that Russia has been waging against Ukraine for more than four years,” he stressed.
Macron also argued that vessels operating outside accepted maritime regulations create wider concerns beyond sanctions enforcement.
“These ships, which do not respect the most basic rules of maritime navigation, also constitute a threat to the environment and to the safety of all,” Macron said.
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