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Ex-South Korean Intelli Chief Questioned Over Failed Martial Law Attempt
(MENAFN) South Korean prosecutors questioned former intelligence chief Cho Tae-yong on Monday as part of an investigation into the unsuccessful martial law declaration issued in 2024 by former President Yoon Suk Yeol.
According to reports, Cho appeared before a special counsel team in Seoul to answer allegations connected to the controversial decree.
Investigators suspect that after Yoon announced martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, Cho attempted to reach out to the Central Intelligence Agency to communicate a message defending the emergency measure.
The investigation also centers on claims that the National Intelligence Service received documents from the presidential office the day after the declaration, accompanied by a request to explain the rationale behind the move to allied countries.
Last month, a district court in Seoul sentenced Cho to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of perjury. The court concluded that he falsely testified before the Constitutional Court of Korea when he denied receiving documents related to the martial law plan from Yoon.
Yoon was handed a life sentence in February after being convicted of leading an insurrection through the failed martial law initiative, which lasted only a few hours before lawmakers in the National Assembly of South Korea voted to revoke it.
The former president is also facing eight separate legal proceedings tied to the martial law episode, allegations involving his wife, and the death of a marine officer in 2023.
According to reports, Cho appeared before a special counsel team in Seoul to answer allegations connected to the controversial decree.
Investigators suspect that after Yoon announced martial law on Dec. 3, 2024, Cho attempted to reach out to the Central Intelligence Agency to communicate a message defending the emergency measure.
The investigation also centers on claims that the National Intelligence Service received documents from the presidential office the day after the declaration, accompanied by a request to explain the rationale behind the move to allied countries.
Last month, a district court in Seoul sentenced Cho to 18 months in prison after finding him guilty of perjury. The court concluded that he falsely testified before the Constitutional Court of Korea when he denied receiving documents related to the martial law plan from Yoon.
Yoon was handed a life sentence in February after being convicted of leading an insurrection through the failed martial law initiative, which lasted only a few hours before lawmakers in the National Assembly of South Korea voted to revoke it.
The former president is also facing eight separate legal proceedings tied to the martial law episode, allegations involving his wife, and the death of a marine officer in 2023.
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