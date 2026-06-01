EVERYIELD AG / Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt

EverYield AG: Subscription Period for 9% Infrastructure Bond 2026/2032 Has Started

01.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

PRESS INFORMATION / MARKETING

Target volume: EUR 30 million, term: 6 years

Annual fixed interest rate: 9.00% - semi-annual interest payment Subscription period for the bond: June 1, 2026 to June 26, 2026 Vienna, June 1, 2026 – Today marks the start of the public offering via the subscription platform of the Baden-Württemberg Stock Exchange (Stuttgart Stock Exchange) in Germany, Austria, and Luxembourg, as well as via , the website of EverYield Properties AG (following registration of the ongoing corporate name change: EverYield AG, hereinafter also referred to as the“Issuer”). The 2026/2032 Bond (ISIN: DE000A4EVPH1, WKN: A4EVPH), with a nominal value of EUR 1,000.00 per bond, may be subscribed from today until June 26, 2026, at 12:00 p.m. CEST (subject to early termination of the offering period) through the subscription platform of the Baden-Württemberg Stock Exchange (Stuttgart Stock Exchange). The public offering via the Issuer's website will remain open until May 28, 2027, at 12:00 p.m. CEST (subject to early termination). The issuance is aimed at both institutional investors and asset managers, as well as retail investors. In addition, the notes will be offered to selected qualified investors in eligible jurisdictions by way of a private placement. The 2026/2032 Bond has a target volume of up to EUR 30 million and a maturity of six years. The annual fixed coupon has been set at 9.00%. Interest will be paid semi-annually in arrears on January 1 and July 1 of each year. Admission to trading on the Open Market (Freiverkehr) of the Baden-Württemberg Stock Exchange (Stuttgart Stock Exchange) has been applied for and is planned for July 1, 2026 (first trading day). Assuming full subscription, the net proceeds of the issue will primarily be used as initial financing for the acquisition of initial sites/project properties or existing project companies, the establishment of the platform, and the early-stage development and subsequent rollout of the Energy Campus infrastructure. Based on a fully subscribed offering, approximately EUR 10–13 million (estimated) is intended to be used for the implementation of a first project in Styria, Austria, while the remaining approximately EUR 16 million will be allocated proportionately to planned projects in Burgenland, western Lower Austria, and North Frisia, Germany. Further information on the bond is available on the website of EverYield AG. CONTACT MAXIMILIAN FISCHER

Head of Investor Relations

... MANUEL TAVERNE

Co-Head of Investor Relations

... About EVERYIELD AG EverYield Properties AG, which will operate as EverYield AG upon completion of its ongoing corporate name change, is headquartered in Vienna and develops, structures, and finances integrated environmental and energy infrastructure projects. Its core focus is the development of the Everyield Energy Campus-a scalable platform for the thermal treatment of sewage sludge, phosphorus recovery, energy generation, and product commercialization. Everyield combines regulatory-driven waste management and resource recovery solutions with long-term, predictable infrastructure cash flows and aims to transform waste treatment and recovery volumes into sustainable value creation. Legal Notice / Disclaimer The information and documents provided in this press release and on the referenced websites regarding the Issuer's planned public offering are for informational purposes only. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of the Issuer, nor does it constitute a recommendation to purchase such securities. The public offering is made solely based on the securities prospectus published on the Issuer's website ( ), which was approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on May 29, 2026, and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The prospectus contains the information required by law for investors and may be accessed free of charge at the following link: wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Wertpapierprospekt_EverYield-AG Potential investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making any investment decision. Investors should note that approval of the prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

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