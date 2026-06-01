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Everyield AG: Subscription Period For 9% Infrastructure Bond 2026/2032 Has Started
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EVERYIELD AG
/ Key word(s): Bond/Issue of Debt
EverYield AG: Subscription Period for 9% Infrastructure Bond 2026/2032 Has Started
01.06.2026 / 08:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
PRESS INFORMATION / MARKETING
Head of Investor Relations
... MANUEL TAVERNE
Co-Head of Investor Relations
... About EVERYIELD AG EverYield Properties AG, which will operate as EverYield AG upon completion of its ongoing corporate name change, is headquartered in Vienna and develops, structures, and finances integrated environmental and energy infrastructure projects. Its core focus is the development of the Everyield Energy Campus-a scalable platform for the thermal treatment of sewage sludge, phosphorus recovery, energy generation, and product commercialization. Everyield combines regulatory-driven waste management and resource recovery solutions with long-term, predictable infrastructure cash flows and aims to transform waste treatment and recovery volumes into sustainable value creation. Legal Notice / Disclaimer The information and documents provided in this press release and on the referenced websites regarding the Issuer's planned public offering are for informational purposes only. This communication does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation to purchase securities of the Issuer, nor does it constitute a recommendation to purchase such securities. The public offering is made solely based on the securities prospectus published on the Issuer's website ( ), which was approved by the Commission de Surveillance du Secteur Financier (CSSF) on May 29, 2026, and notified to the German Federal Financial Supervisory Authority (BaFin) and the Austrian Financial Market Authority (FMA). The prospectus contains the information required by law for investors and may be accessed free of charge at the following link: wp-content/uploads/2026/05/Wertpapierprospekt_EverYield-AG Potential investors are strongly advised to read the prospectus before making any investment decision. Investors should note that approval of the prospectus by the CSSF should not be understood as an endorsement of the securities offered. THIS COMMUNICATION IS NOT FOR PUBLICATION, DISTRIBUTION, OR RELEASE, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, CANADA, JAPAN, SOUTH AFRICA, OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION WHERE SUCH PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. 01.06.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
2336312 01.06.2026 CET/CEST
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