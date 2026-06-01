US Assistant Secretary Caleb Orr Visits Azerbaijan For Economic And Energy Talks

MENAFN - AzerNews) Qabil Ashirov Read more

US Assistant Secretary of State for Economic and Business Affairs Caleb Orr is visiting Azerbaijan, AzerNEWS reports.

As part of his visit, the US official is expected to participate in Baku Energy Week, taking place in Baku on June 1-2.

The visit will also feature the inaugural Azerbaijan–US Economic Dialogue, marking a significant step in strengthening bilateral economic cooperation.

Orr's trip is considered important for advancing discussions on economic and energy partnerships between Azerbaijan and the United States, as well as exploring new opportunities for collaboration in key sectors.

The visit underscores the growing importance of economic engagement and energy cooperation in relations between the two countries amid evolving regional and global economic dynamics