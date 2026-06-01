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Malaysia Criticizes selective enforcement of international law at security forum
(MENAFN) Malaysia’s Defense Minister, Mohamed Khaled Nordin, voiced concern over what he described as an increasing pattern of double standards in the application of international law, arguing that violations often receive different responses depending on the parties involved.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Nordin said international law is frequently applied unevenly, with many countries adhering to it while more powerful states interpret or enforce it selectively when it suits their interests.
He argued that the same inconsistency can be seen in reactions to conflicts and alleged violations of international law around the world, where responses often vary based on political considerations rather than universal principles.
Nordin also warned that international institutions such as the United Nations are becoming increasingly weakened by geopolitical competition, reducing their ability to uphold multilateralism, stability, and the rule of law.
At the same forum, Shinjiro Koizumi rejected Chinese accusations that Japan is returning to militarism. He instead argued that concerns should focus on China's expanding military capabilities.
Koizumi said China’s military activities and regional posture remain a major concern for both Japan and the broader international community. He noted that Japan does not possess nuclear weapons or strategic bombers and questioned why Tokyo is being labeled as pursuing “new militarism” despite those limitations.
The remarks reflect broader tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, where disputes over security, military modernization, and interpretations of international law continue to shape regional diplomacy.
Speaking at the Shangri-La Dialogue in Singapore, Nordin said international law is frequently applied unevenly, with many countries adhering to it while more powerful states interpret or enforce it selectively when it suits their interests.
He argued that the same inconsistency can be seen in reactions to conflicts and alleged violations of international law around the world, where responses often vary based on political considerations rather than universal principles.
Nordin also warned that international institutions such as the United Nations are becoming increasingly weakened by geopolitical competition, reducing their ability to uphold multilateralism, stability, and the rule of law.
At the same forum, Shinjiro Koizumi rejected Chinese accusations that Japan is returning to militarism. He instead argued that concerns should focus on China's expanding military capabilities.
Koizumi said China’s military activities and regional posture remain a major concern for both Japan and the broader international community. He noted that Japan does not possess nuclear weapons or strategic bombers and questioned why Tokyo is being labeled as pursuing “new militarism” despite those limitations.
The remarks reflect broader tensions in the Asia-Pacific region, where disputes over security, military modernization, and interpretations of international law continue to shape regional diplomacy.
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