Share Buy-Back Programme Transactions Week 22
|Number of shares
|Average purchase price
|Transaction value in DKK
|Treasury shares before start of programme
|55.109
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the latest announcement
|1,425
|278.72
|397,178
|Tuesday, 26 May 2026
|150
|275.33
|41,300
|Wednesday, 27 May 2026
|150
|282.27
|42,341
|Thursday, 28 May 2026
|150
|282.00
|42,300
|Accumulated under the programme in accordance with the above transactions
|1,875
|279.00
|523,118
With the above transactions, the company's holding of treasury shares amounts to 56,984 shares, corresponding to 3.02% of the total number of issued shares of 1,890,000.
Inquiries and further information:
CEO Anders Hedegaard Petersen, phone +45 9630 3117
Appendix
Detailed data on share buy-back transactions is enclosed in accordance with Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) 2016/1052 supplementing Regulation (EU) No. 596/2014 of the European Parliament and of the Council with regard to regulatory technical standards for the conditions applicable to buy-back programmes and stabilisation measures, Article 2. All transactions have been carried out by Danske Bank A/S on behalf of Gabriel Holding A/S.
|Volume
|Price
|Venue
|Time – GMT
|Time – CET
|45
|278
|XCSE
|20260526 08:14:32.733298 +0100s
|20260526 9:14:32.733298
|5
|278
|XCSE
|20260526 08:16:50.308583 +0100s
|20260526 9:16:50.308583
|50
|274
|XCSE
|20260526 08:37:30.336262 +0100s
|20260526 9:37:30.336262
|6
|274
|XCSE
|20260526 12:37:59.677246 +0100s
|20260526 13:37:59.677246
|44
|274
|XCSE
|20260526 13:42:29.557811 +0100s
|20260526 14:42:29.557811
|140
|282
|XCSE
|20260527 13:55:30.283098 +0100s
|20260527 14:55:30.283098
|10
|286
|XCSE
|20260527 14:01:46.452925 +0100s
|20260527 15:01:46.452925
|150
|282
|XCSE
|20260528 14:24:04.878067 +0100s
|20260528 15:24:04.878067
This is a translation of the original Danish text. In the event of discrepancies between the Danish and English texts, the Danish version shall prevail.
Attachment
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Gabriel Holding AS - Announcement no 11 - share buy back week 22
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