Qatar Condemns Israeli Extremists' Storming Of Al-Aqsa Mosque

MENAFN - The Peninsula) The Peninsula Online

Doha, Qatar: The State of Qatar condemned the storming of Al-Aqsa Mosque by Israeli extremists, and the provocative practices that accompanied it under the protection of occupation forces, considering it a flagrant violation of international law, a rejected provocation of the feelings of millions of Muslims around the world, and a dangerous attempt to impose a new fait accompli in the occupied city of Jerusalem and its Islamic and Christian holy sites.

The Ministry of Foreign Affairs emphasized that the Blessed Al-Aqsa Mosque represents a place of pure worship for Muslims, and that all unilateral measures aimed at changing the historical and legal status quo in Jerusalem and its holy sites are null and void under international law.

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The Ministry warned that the continuation of these violations and repeated provocations will fuel cycles of violence and escalation in the region, and undermine opportunities for calm and stability, renewing its call on the international community to take urgent action to oblige Israel, as the occupying power, to cease its ongoing violations against the Palestinian people and their holy sites, and to comply with relevant international legitimacy resolutions.

The Ministry also renewed the State of Qatar's steadfast and supportive position on the Palestinian cause and the resilience of the brotherly Palestinian people, based on ending the occupation and enabling the Palestinian people to achieve their legitimate rights, foremost among which is the establishment of their independent state on the 1967 borders, with East Jerusalem as its capital.