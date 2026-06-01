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RJ Akriti Conducts Inspiring Workshop At AAFT School Of Journalism, Marwah Studios
(MENAFN- ForPressRelease) Noida: A highly engaging and insightful workshop was conducted by RJ Akriti, a renowned Radio Jockey with 92.7 BIG FM, at the AAFT School of Journalism, Marwah Studios, Film City Noida.
Known for being a strong voice for women and an advocate for animal welfare, RJ Akriti shared her professional journey, experiences in the radio industry, and the power of media in influencing society. She encouraged students to use their voices responsibly and to address social issues with sensitivity and courage.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT School of Journalism, expressed his appreciation for RJ Akriti's contribution. He stated that such interactive sessions are vital for students to gain real-world insights and be inspired by professionals who are making a meaningful impact in society.
RJ Akriti, while addressing the students, emphasized the importance of authenticity, confidence, and social responsibility in media. She highlighted how radio continues to be a powerful medium to connect with audiences and bring attention to important causes, including women empowerment and animal welfare.
The workshop was attended by enthusiastic students and faculty members, making it an enriching learning experience for all. Later Dr Sandeep Marwah presented the life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT to RJ Akriti.
Known for being a strong voice for women and an advocate for animal welfare, RJ Akriti shared her professional journey, experiences in the radio industry, and the power of media in influencing society. She encouraged students to use their voices responsibly and to address social issues with sensitivity and courage.
Dr. Sandeep Marwah, President of AAFT School of Journalism, expressed his appreciation for RJ Akriti's contribution. He stated that such interactive sessions are vital for students to gain real-world insights and be inspired by professionals who are making a meaningful impact in society.
RJ Akriti, while addressing the students, emphasized the importance of authenticity, confidence, and social responsibility in media. She highlighted how radio continues to be a powerful medium to connect with audiences and bring attention to important causes, including women empowerment and animal welfare.
The workshop was attended by enthusiastic students and faculty members, making it an enriching learning experience for all. Later Dr Sandeep Marwah presented the life membership of International Film and Television Club of AAFT to RJ Akriti.
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