Otterlyai Launches A Public API, A Claude Skill, And A Marketplace Of 101+ Marketing Workflows For AI Search

MENAFN - GlobeNewsWire - Nasdaq) Brand visibility data now runs wherever marketing teams work, including Claude, n8n, and other tools, with a community marketplace where users can submit their own agent workflows

Vienna, Austria, June 01, 2026 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Today OtterlyAI, the AI Search Optimization Platform, released three product updates that move brand visibility data out of the dashboard and into the tools marketing teams already use: a Public API, a Claude Skill, and the OtterlyAI Marketplace.







The New OtterlyAI API allows you to connect to thousands of platforms like Claude, Zapier and many more.

Until now, a brand's data on how it appears across ChatGPT, Google AI Overviews, Google AI Mode, Perplexity, Gemini, and Microsoft Copilot lived inside the OtterlyAI platform. The Public API changes that. Teams can pull brand reports, search prompts, citations, and recommendation data programmatically and route it into reporting stacks, internal tools, and automation workflows.

The Claude Skill brings the same data into Anthropic's Claude. A user can ask Claude to pull brand and domain performance, surface recommendations, and turn the results into an executive-ready summary, without leaving the chat. One example workflow builds a content brief that targets the search prompts where a brand is currently missing from AI answers.

The OtterlyAI Marketplace launches alongside both, with 100+ workflows for AI Search visibility. It includes prompts, agents, tools, and resources spanning brand visibility checks, share of voice comparisons, citation gap analysis, GEO audits, and prompt research. Many connect directly to Claude, n8n, and other platforms. Each workflow has been tested in production, submitted OtterlyAI and by its customers.

Community members can submit their own workflows to the Marketplace. OtterlyAI plans to review and publish submissions so the library grows with real use cases from the GEO community rather than from a single team.

"AI Search is already a major channel for many brands" said Thomas Peham, CEO and co-founder of OtterlyAI. "The API and the Claude Skill let people build with their visibility data directly. The Marketplace gives them a head start with workflows that already work."

The releases reflect a shift in how marketing teams measure search. As AI Search answers replace traditional links for a growing share of queries, teams need to know whether their brand is mentioned, which sources AI engines cite, and where competitors appear instead. OtterlyAI monitors tracked search prompts across the major AI Search experiences and reports on brand mentions, Share of Voice, brand coverage, citations, and the Brand Visibility Index.

An MCP (Model Context Protocol) server is planned for release in the coming weeks, which will let AI agents connect to OtterlyAI data through a standard protocol.

The Public API is documented at . The Marketplace is live at marketplace/.

About OtterlyAI

OtterlyAI is an AI Search Optimization Platform that helps brands track and boost visibility across ChatGPT, Perplexity, Google AI Overviews, AI Mode, Gemini, and Copilot. It automatically monitors brand mentions, website citations, and search prompts, so teams can optimize content, improve AI discoverability, and win in the zero-click era. OtterlyAI was named a Cool Vendor in the 2025 Gartner Cool Vendors in AI in Marketing report and is a 2026 European Search Awards finalist for Best AI Search Software Solution. The company is based in Austria and was co-founded in 2024 by Thomas Peham, Klaus-M. Schremser, and Josef Trauner. Learn more at

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Marketplace: marketplace/ API documentation:

The OtterlyAI Marketplace offers 100+ production-tested AI Search visibility workflows spanning brand visibility, share of voice, citation gaps, and GEO audits, many connecting to Claude, n8n, and more.

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Thomas Peham

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