Uzbekistan's Fergana Delegation Opens Malaysia Visit With Focus On Agricultural Cooperation
During talks in Kuala Lumpur with Malaysia's Minister of Agriculture and Food Security, Mohamad bin Sabu, and executives from several major companies, the sides discussed opportunities to strengthen collaboration in agriculture, increase bilateral trade, and launch new joint projects. The discussions focused on introducing advanced agricultural technologies, exchanging expertise, and expanding interregional cooperation.
Bozorov highlighted the shared cultural and religious values between the two countries as a strong foundation for deeper cooperation and noted that growing engagement between the leaders of Uzbekistan and Malaysia is helping elevate bilateral relations.
Mohamad bin Sabu praised Uzbekistan's ongoing reforms and economic progress, saying his previous visit to Fergana left a strong impression and revealed significant potential for broader cooperation.
Representatives of Malaysian companiesBDI, FAMA Corp.,and NAFAS expressed interest in importing environmentally friendly fruit and vegetable products from Uzbekistan, particularly from Fergana region.--
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