403
Sorry!!
Error! We're sorry, but the page you were looking for doesn't exist.
Iran's IRGC Strikes US Base Following Attack on Strategic Island
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in the early hours of Monday that it had launched a retaliatory strike against a US air base it accused of initiating an assault on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in the southern Hormozgan province, media reported.
In a statement carried by media, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force identified, targeted, and destroyed the base from which American forces had allegedly launched the operation against the island's communications infrastructure.
According to the IRGC, the counterstrike was executed within hours of the reported US attack, with the force asserting that all designated targets were successfully neutralized.
The IRGC issued a stark warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any additional aggression would provoke a response "different in scale and nature," while placing the burden of any further escalation squarely on Washington.
As of the time of reporting, no US officials had issued a statement addressing or refuting the IRGC's claims.
Sirik Island sits in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies transits daily.
In a statement carried by media, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force identified, targeted, and destroyed the base from which American forces had allegedly launched the operation against the island's communications infrastructure.
According to the IRGC, the counterstrike was executed within hours of the reported US attack, with the force asserting that all designated targets were successfully neutralized.
The IRGC issued a stark warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any additional aggression would provoke a response "different in scale and nature," while placing the burden of any further escalation squarely on Washington.
As of the time of reporting, no US officials had issued a statement addressing or refuting the IRGC's claims.
Sirik Island sits in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies transits daily.
Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.
CommentsNo comment