Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Iran's IRGC Strikes US Base Following Attack on Strategic Island

Iran's IRGC Strikes US Base Following Attack on Strategic Island


2026-06-01 01:56:13
(MENAFN) Iran's Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps (IRGC) announced in the early hours of Monday that it had launched a retaliatory strike against a US air base it accused of initiating an assault on a telecommunications tower on Sirik Island in the southern Hormozgan province, media reported.

In a statement carried by media, the IRGC said its Aerospace Force identified, targeted, and destroyed the base from which American forces had allegedly launched the operation against the island's communications infrastructure.

According to the IRGC, the counterstrike was executed within hours of the reported US attack, with the force asserting that all designated targets were successfully neutralized.

The IRGC issued a stark warning alongside the announcement, cautioning that any additional aggression would provoke a response "different in scale and nature," while placing the burden of any further escalation squarely on Washington.

As of the time of reporting, no US officials had issued a statement addressing or refuting the IRGC's claims.

Sirik Island sits in close proximity to the Strait of Hormuz — one of the world's most strategically vital maritime chokepoints, through which a significant portion of global oil supplies transits daily.

MENAFN01062026000045017169ID1111191049



MENAFN

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search