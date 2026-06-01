Tuesday, 02 January 2024 12:17 GMT
عربي


               US          Europe          Arab          Asia          Africa    
|      Politics          Economy     Oil&Energy         
                 Entertainment          Sport
Sofia Ammassari

Sofia Ammassari


2026-06-01 12:14:05
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Research Fellow, Griffith University
Profile Articles

Sofia Ammassari is a Research Fellow in the Centre for Governance and Public Policy at Griffith University. Her research focuses on populism, party organisation, and women's and youth political participation.

Experience
  • 2023–present Research Fellow, Griffith University

The Conversation

MENAFN01062026000199003603ID1111190815



The Conversation

Legal Disclaimer:
MENAFN provides the information “as is” without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the provider above.

Tags

Label

Comments

No comment

Category

Date
Search