CM Vijay To Visit Tiruchi Today To Thank Voters After Assembly Election Win

MENAFN - IANS) Chennai, June 1 (IANS) Tamil Nadu Chief Minister and Tamilaga Vettri Kazhagam (TVK) President Vijay will visit Tiruchi on Monday evening to express his gratitude to the voters of the Tiruchi East Assembly constituency, which elected him in the recently concluded Assembly elections.

Vijay, who was sworn in as Chief Minister on May 10 after leading TVK to victory in the state polls, had contested and won from two constituencies -- Chennai Perambur and Tiruchi East.

Following his election, he chose to retain the Perambur seat and resigned as the MLA from Tiruchi East, necessitating a by-election in the constituency. As a gesture of appreciation to the electorate, the Chief Minister will travel to Tiruchi by a special flight and is scheduled to arrive around 4 p.m. This will be Vijay's first visit to the city after assuming office as Chief Minister, and the visit has generated considerable enthusiasm among party cadres and supporters.

Senior ministers, TVK legislators, and party functionaries are expected to accord him a grand reception upon his arrival.

Following the reception, Vijay will proceed in a special motorcade to St. Joseph's College grounds, where a large-scale thanksgiving meeting has been organised. A massive pavilion has been erected at the venue to accommodate thousands of party workers and supporters.

Vijay is expected to address the gathering from a specially designed vehicle positioned in front of the pavilion, thanking voters for their support and outlining his government's priorities.

Given the significance of the event and the expected turnout, elaborate security arrangements have been put in place. Police authorities have deployed nearly 2,000 personnel in and around the venue as well as along the Chief Minister's travel route to ensure smooth conduct of the programme.

Meanwhile, TVK headquarters has issued detailed guidelines for participants attending the event. In a statement released by Minister Anand, the party said entry would be restricted strictly to those possessing QR code-based entry passes. Only individuals with valid passes will be allowed access to the venue.

The statement also noted that due to security considerations, QR-code passes have not been issued to pregnant women, children, school students, senior citizens, persons with disabilities, and those with health conditions.

The party has advised such individuals not to attend the programme in person and instead watch the event through television broadcasts and social media platforms.

TVK leaders have appealed to pass holders to extend full cooperation with security personnel and organisers to ensure the successful conduct of the Chief Minister's first public thanksgiving event in Tiruchi after taking office.