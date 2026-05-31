White Hat Enables Recovery Of $2M From 2016 ICO Project

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) A pseudonymous white hat hacker known as 0xflorent has recovered about 1,003 ETH, roughly $2 million at the time of recovery, that had been locked in a faulty initial coin offering contract for nearly a decade. The funds belonged to investors in the Hong Coin (HONG) ICO, a decentralized venture capital concept that never launched after failing to meet its funding goal.

In a post to X on Sunday, the white hat described how they assisted in unlocking funds from the HONG contract, which held ETH for 48 investors. Hong Coin, launched as a community-driven venture fund, never reached its target and did not issue the promised tokens.

The contract was designed to auto-refund investors if the fundraiser fell short. A bug in the refund function quietly broke that mechanism, leaving the funds stuck in the contract until they could be recovered.

Ethereum data shows partial refunds to some participants. One investor has been refunded 96 ETH (about $192,500 at the time) and another 0.5 ETH has been returned, according to data visible on Etherscan.

The Hong Coin ICO ran from Aug. 29, 2016, to Oct. 28, 2016. Investors who sent ETH were to receive 250 million HONG tokens across five stages, but the project did not meet its funding goal, triggering the planned refund process.

0xflorent said they cooperated with the HONG creators, showing them how to extract the locked funds by exploiting a flawed admin function that resets token balances and triggers the refund check.“The way out was an admin function with an integer overflow vulnerability,” they explained, adding that calling it with a specific input resets a holder's balance and unblocks the refund.

In a separate update on May 24, 2024, 0xflorent noted a prior recovery: they retrieved a combined 19.33 ETH from a failed ICO project in January 2018 and from a Liquality Wallet user whose funds were trapped in a cross-chain transfer protocol.

A 2016-era promotional video for Hong Coin framed the project as a community-run venture capital fund where members of the project's decentralized autonomous organization would help decide which projects receive backing. The ICO's design and governance promise are emblematic of a broader era when countless tokenized fundraising efforts faced similar shortfalls and legal uncertainties.

The Hong Coin story underscores how legacy vulnerabilities in early ICO contracts can persist for years, and how targeted, technical intervention-even by white-hat actors-can salvage assets that might otherwise remain inaccessible. It also highlights the ongoing tension between innovation in on-chain fundraising and the need for robust security and governance controls from the outset.

Recovery of approximately 1,003 ETH from 48 investors in a 2016 ICO that failed to meet its funding goal, now partially realized through on-chain intervention. The refund mechanism was compromised by an admin function with an integer overflow vulnerability, which allowed a reset of balances and the triggering of refunds. Partial refunds have already appeared on-chain, with at least 96 ETH and 0.5 ETH returned to individual participants, indicating ongoing on-chain recoveries. 0xflorent has a history of on-chain recoveries beyond Hong Coin, including a 19.33 ETH recovery in early 2018 and further work with a Liquality Wallet user on a cross-chain transfer issue.

Key takeawaysHong Coin saga and the refund flaw

Hong Coin's ICO structure was straightforward on paper: ETH contributions would convert into 250 million HONG tokens distributed across five phases, with refunds to investors if the fundraising target was not met. The project dated back to 2016, a period when a flood of ICOs experimented with decentralized governance and venture-style capital allocation. While many projects faded, the technical legacies of a few-such as flawed refund logic-left open questions about how these systems can be safely unwound when things go wrong.

0xflorent's account describes a delicate collaboration with the project's creators to extract funds tied up in a faulty refund path. The critical vulnerability lay in an admin function designed to administer token balances, which, when invoked with a crafted input, could reset a holder's balance and thereby unlock the refund mechanism that had otherwise been stuck in a dead end.

The episode is a reminder that even in a space marked by rapid iteration and ambitious ideas, robust contract design and clear failure-handling are essential. The Hong Coin case also illustrates how a carefully coordinated, technically informed approach can salvage user funds long after the fact, although it does not absolve the responsibility of launching secure and well-audited contracts in the first place.

Evidence on chain and what the data reveals

On-chain data provides a window into what has been recovered and what remains uncertain. Etherscan shows at least one investor receiving 96 ETH and another receiving 0.5 ETH as part of the refunds tied to the Hong Coin contract. The total amount recovered so far-approximately 1,003 ETH across 48 participants-represents a meaningful recovery for a case that originated in the 2016 ICO boom.

Beyond Hong Coin, 0xflorent has referenced other recoveries, including a 19.33 ETH move in early 2018, described as coming from a combination of a failed ICO project and a Liquality Wallet user's stuck funds in a cross-chain transfer. These instances collectively illustrate how persistent on-chain investigations can yield tangible returns years after funds are deployed into questionable or poorly scripted smart contracts.

Hong Coin's original YouTube portrayal framed it as a community-governed venture fund, with the decentralized autonomous organization envisioned as a steering body for project selections. While the ICO itself did not launch, the narrative around the project helps contextualize why such funds attracted interest and how governance concepts from the DAO era translated into tokenized fundraising experiments.

The path from promise to recovery in Hong Coin is a useful case study for builders and investors alike: even when a project fails to launch, the governance and refund architecture it leaves behind can be shaped to protect participants-if the contract's design allows for safe unwinding and active asset recovery by capable hands.

Watchers of the crypto space should monitor whether more dormant ICOs with refund mechanisms encounter similar vulnerabilities and how auditors and white-hat researchers respond as asset recoveries continue to unfold, potentially reshaping expectations around legacy ICO contracts and their enduring legacies.

Crypto assets are volatile and capital is at risk. This article may contain affiliate links.