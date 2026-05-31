Building Permits Increased By 20% In Q1 2026 - Dos

MENAFN - Jordan Times) AMMAN - The total number of building permits issued in the Kingdom reached 6,240 during the first quarter of 2026, up from 5,202 in the same period of 2025, marking an increase of 20 per cent, according to the Department of Statistics' (DoS) monthly report issued on Sunday.

The report showed that the total licensed building area reached 2.273 million square metres during the first quarter of 2026, up 4.6 per cent from 2.173 million square metres recorded in the corresponding period of 2025.

In March, the total licensed building area stood at 848,000 square metres, compared with 656,000 square metres in the same month of 2025, representing an increase of 29.3 per cent.

The licensed area for residential purposes increased by 22.4 per cent during the first quarter of 2026, while residential buildings accounted for 86.5 per cent of the total licensed building area, the report showed a "continued" demand for housing in Amman and other areas.

Building permits serve as a key indicator of economic activity and urban planning compliance. The DoS tracks these permits to ensure that construction projects meet legal and safety standards.