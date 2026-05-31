British Museum Evacuated After Suspicious Device Found, Police Find No Threat

MENAFN - USA Art News) British Museum Evacuated After Suspicious Device Found in Restroom

The British Museum briefly cleared visitors on Saturday after staff found what was described as a suspicious device in a restroom at the institution's Bloomsbury headquarters, prompting a police response at one of the world's busiest museums. Officers from the Metropolitan Police arrived around 2:50 p.m. local time, examined the object, and later determined that it posed no threat.

Visitors were allowed back inside shortly after 4 p.m., and normal operations resumed. No injuries were reported.

In a statement, the museum said it had also received what it called“malicious communications” before the evacuation. A spokesperson said,“The safety and security of our visitors, colleagues and volunteers is always our highest priority,” and thanked visitors and staff for their cooperation. The museum declined to describe the communications further, citing the ongoing police matter.

The episode unfolded at an institution that drew more than six million visitors last year, underscoring the scale of the disruption even a short evacuation can cause. It also arrives during a tense stretch for the museum, which postponed a lecture on ancient Israel less than a week earlier after concluding that a significant number of registered attendees planned to disrupt the event.

That lecture, part of Jewish Culture Month, was moved after discussions with organizers and security partners. The museum said at the time that it recognized the importance of lawful protest and freedom of expression, but also had a duty to ensure that events could proceed safely and without intimidation for speakers, staff, and visitors.

The postponement drew criticism from figures including historian Simon Schama, Conservative Party leader Kemi Badenoch, and former U.K. health secretary Wes Streeting. Jewish organizations also urged the museum to reschedule the program quickly.

Museum officials have not suggested any connection between Saturday's evacuation and the earlier controversy, and police have not indicated a link. Still, the back-to-back incidents highlight the pressure facing major cultural institutions as they balance public access, security, and the increasingly fraught politics surrounding programming. For the British Museum, even a brief alarm now lands in a wider conversation about how museums manage risk in public life.