Opinion House Of The Arabs: From Foundation To Future

MENAFN - Daily News Egypt) Henry Kissinger is famously said to have asked:“Who do I call if I want to speak to Europe?” This sardonic remark has since become shorthand for a structural dilemma in international politics: how collective entities are translated into coherent representation, and what follows when they are not. Today, a reverse question hangs over the transatlantic relationship. Even when Europe knows exactly whom to call in Washington, will anyone actually listen?

The Arab world has long been measured against the assumption that influence requires a single voice and a unified structure modelled on the European Union. In reality, our regional system was not built on that premise. The League of Arab States, established in 1945 alongside the United Nations, did not arise from a desire for political fusion or pooled sovereignty. It belongs instead to a tradition of interstate consultation-closer to the earlier League of Nations.

The European project moved towards deeper integration and the African Union expanded its institutional mandate, butfrom its inception, the Arab League has intentionally chosen to function as a diplomatic rather than supranational forum matters: a“league” signals states acting alongside one another, while a“union” implies shared authority. Relevance lies not in uniformity but in the management of divergences within a common space, so that disagreements can be handled through dialogue to prevent them from calcifying into strategic rupture or escalating through external weaponisation. A modus vivendi emerged: cooperation and convergence, when possible.

It is this versatility which allows modern Arab states to operate across multiple centres of influence, moving with relative ease among diverse partnerships. Arab capitals now engage not only with Washington, Moscow, Beijing and Brussels, but also with India, Brazil, Türkiye and other emerging actors. While multi-alignment expands opportunities, it increases exposure to competing agendas. Coordination, therefore, becomes more necessary, as priorities otherwise risk evolving along parallel tracks that never fully intersect around a unified regional stance or stabilised point of reference.

The League's headquarters in Cairo reflects not only historical circumstance but Egypt's role in preserving diplomatic continuity throughout times of tension and transition. Following Iraq's invasion of Kuwait in 1990, Egypt convened an emergency Arab summit in Cairo to shape collective condemnation and mobilise pressure for withdrawal. More recently, the 2025 extraordinary Cairo Summit endorsing the Gaza Recovery, Reconstruction, and Development Plan demonstrated the League's capacity to generate consensus and indispensable joint action in post-conflict contexts. Ongoing Egypt–Saudi coordination within the League framework, including the Shared Vision for Security and Cooperation, reflects an approach in which political and economic weight function together for the regional good.

Dismissing the Arab League as a“talking shop” confuses productive consultation with the absence of function. The purpose of consensus-based discussion is not to achieve unanimity but to ensure that disputes remain contained. If anything, the European model demonstrates the limits of assuming that dense institutional integration automatically produces cohesion. Despite decades of unification, sharp divisions persist over continental defence, energy, migration, and foreign policy. The EU's continuing difficulty in establishing a fully autonomous geopolitical position independent of Washington illustrates that formal integration structures neither guarantee strategic influence nor provide immunity from external dependency.

Meanwhile, global politics seems to be shifting away from comprehensive regional systems towards selective bilateralism and issue-specific alignments. A century after Sykes–Picot, international power operates less through clear territorial divisions and more through layered economic, technological and security networks. These arrangements increasingly treat the Arab world as discrete dossiers as opposed to a distinct domain. The United Arab Emirates' decision to end nearly six decades of membership in OPEC reflects this transition, favouring sovereign flexibility over the firm mandates of a global market cartel. As the League was built on consultation, not enforcement, it uniquely accommodates such independent national strategies without organisational schism. Its resilience lies in this adaptability: preserving a vital common space in an environment where rigidity often precedes conflict.

The United States has accelerated regional shifts through bilateral security partnerships, support for the Abraham Accords and talk of a“new Middle East” built around infrastructure corridors, trade integration and military cooperation. Arab states respond according to national imperatives, yet all operate within a single, enduring architecture: the Arab League, the region's central institution for coordinating interests and articulating collective positions.

Diplomatic discourse on Palestine exposes the limits of Western-formulated modalities. Terms such as“political horizon”,“road map”, and other open-ended“peace processes” lack enforceable outcomes. In effect, a horizon recedes as one approaches it, disguising systemic stagnation as forward movement and transforming the promise of progress into a permanent mirage while reality on the ground collapses beyond human dignity. Civilian casualties, mass displacement and structural deprivation attest to the human cost that such illusory rhetoric obscures. Against this backdrop, the 2002 Beirut Arab Peace Initiative stands as the Arab League's most consequential position, offering full normalisation strictly in exchange for a comprehensive two-state settlement grounded in international legitimacy.

The League's influence extends through its network of observer relationships and engagements, reflecting the Arab world's strategic position at the intersection of maritime trade routes, energy arteries and global logistics systems. Sub-regional arrangements, including the Gulf Cooperation Council, are often mischaracterised as rivals. Far from it, they operate within the Arab League framework, consistent with Article 9 of its Charter, which allows member states to pursue closer collaboration while remaining aligned with pan-Arab objectives. These arrangements synchronise local economic and security coordination without diminishing the League's pivotal role.

Only the Arab League can convene the Arab world-from the Atlantic to the Gulf-within a single political forum. Its value becomes most apparent in moments of crisis, where interdependence is immediate and tangible. Instability in the Red Sea disrupts global trade and Suez Canal revenues. This explains Egypt's call for deeper cooperation between its littoral states. The situation in Sudan underscores the need to protect territorial integrity, defend national institutions and condemn foreign interference while also highlighting the value of coordinating mediation efforts through a unified Arab platform.

Beyond summit diplomacy, institutional continuity is maintained inter alia through the Arab Monetary Fund, the Arab League Educational, Cultural and Scientific Organisation, and the Council of Arab Economic Unity. As global politics shift towards multi-alignment, Arab states face overlapping geopolitical pressures while safeguarding strategic autonomy. The Arab League functions not as an abstract ideal but as an operational mechanism: managing diverse interests, enabling collective responses and developing a shared Arab space across an increasingly complex international order.

From reconstruction to economic adjustment, long-term challenges require continuity. Within this landscape, Egypt occupies a central position. By basing the Arab League-traditionally recognised as Bayt al-ʿArab or 'House of the Arabs' in Cairo-the state preserves historical memory and sustains an independent Arab presence in a multipolar world. Cohesion does not depend on the absence of conflict but on the ability to stay connected through it. The value of the Arab League is found precisely here, and when the international community seeks a credible counterpart, this remains the definitive line to dial, and to receive meaningful feedback.

Nadine Loza is a development strategist, opinion columnist, and Founding Director of the Egypt Diaspora Initiative.