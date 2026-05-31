South Korean, African Fms Set To Hold Meeting To Discuss Cooperation Amid Global Challenges

MENAFN - Nam News Network)

SEOUL, June 1 (NNN-Yonhap) -- Foreign ministers from South Korea and dozens of African countries gathered in Seoul on Monday to discuss ways to strengthen cooperation for shared growth and jointly address supply chain disruptions and other global challenges, said Seoul's foreign ministry, Yonhap News Agency reported.

The Korea-Africa Foreign Ministers' Meeting was set to open later in the day under the theme of "Partnership for Joint Responses to Global Challenges," according to the ministry.

The event brought together representatives from 50 African countries, out of the 54 invited, and four regional organisations: the African Union, the African Development Bank, the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA), and the Africa Centres for Disease Control and Prevention.

It marks the first gathering of African foreign ministers that will be independently hosted by the South Korean government.

"Participants are expected to hold extensive discussions on measures to strengthen practical cooperation for the shared prosperity of both sides and on fostering solidarity to jointly address global challenges, including supply chain disruptions," the ministry said in a statement.

The plenary meeting will be co-chaired by Foreign Minister Cho Hyun and his Ghanaian counterpart, Samuel Okudzeto Ablakwa, whose country serves as the vice chair of the African Union this year.

During the first session, participants will review the status of cooperation in such areas as trade and investment, science and technology, and supply chains, and discuss ways to further enhance economic cooperation between the two sides.

The second session will focus on joint responses to global challenges, with participants exploring ways to expand practical cooperation in climate change, health, peace and security, development cooperation and people-to-people exchanges, among other fields.

At the conclusion of the ministerial meeting, participants are expected to adopt a joint statement.

On the sidelines of the meeting, Cho is scheduled to hold separate bilateral talks with all participating foreign ministers to discuss issues of mutual interest, according to the ministry.

On Tuesday, the Korea-Africa Business Forum will be held, bringing together about 300 business leaders, experts, government officials and representatives from both sides to discuss ways to expand trade and investment, strengthen industrial cooperation and build resilient supply chains.

Sung Kim, president of Hyundai Motor Company and former U.S. ambassador to South Korea, and Wamkele Keabetswe Mene, secretary-general of the AfCFTA, are scheduled to deliver keynote speeches, according to the ministry.

The business forum is hosted by the ministry and jointly organised by Yonhap News Agency, the Korea-Africa Foundation, the Korea Trade-Investment Promotion Agency, and the Korea International Trade Association.

South Korea first established diplomatic relations with six African countries in 1961 and completed diplomatic ties with all 54 African UN member states after establishing relations with South Sudan in 2011.

Seoul has been strengthening cooperation with Africa, whose strategic importance continues to grow amid the Middle East crisis and intensifying global competition, driven by the continent's rapid economic development and abundant natural resources, including oil and critical minerals.

--NNN-YONHAP