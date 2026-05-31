Damage At Zaporizhzhia NPP Recorded IAEA

MENAFN - UkrinForm) As reported by Ukrinform, this was stated by the IAEA on the social network X.

"The IAEA team at the ZNPP this morning observed damage to the exterior of a turbine building which the plant said was hit by a drone strike yesterday," the post said.

According to the IAEA, during an inspection of the site, the team found damage to a metal hatch in the building, as well as several fragments and burnt remains of an optical cable on the ground.

At the same time, the IAEA says it has asked the occupation "administration" to grant mission specialists access to the interior of the hall, which is located next to Unit 6, for further inspection.

It is also reported that during the inspection of the site, the IAEA team was ordered to take shelter because of the sounds of drones nearby and gunfire. Using measuring equipment, the team was able to confirm that radiation levels at the facility remain within normal limits.

Ukrainian forces reject Russian claims of alleged strike on ZNPP

Rafael Mariano Grossi, Director General of the International Atomic Energy Agency said that yesterday's strike was a serious incident that endangered key nuclear safety principles. Attacks on nuclear sites are unacceptable and must stop in order to prevent the very real risk of a nuclear accident that would benefit no one.

As Ukrinform reported, the Defense Forces refuted Russia's claims about an alleged Ukrainian strike on the Zaporizhzhia Nuclear Power Plant.