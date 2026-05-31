Senior Lecturer in Law, Western Sydney University

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Dr Maria Bhatti is a senior lecturer with the School of Law.

She completed her bachelor of laws and master of laws from the University of Melbourne. Her masters thesis focussed on the taxation implications of Islamic finance for which she received a prestigious scholarship by the National Australia Bank. She completed her PhD from Monash University, and her thesis examined the intersection of religious and secular law through the lens of international commercial arbitration. Maria is the author of Islamic Law and International Commercial Arbitration published by Routledge in 2018.

Prior to completing her PhD, she worked as a family lawyer in Melbourne has previously taught at Monash University and University of Technology Sydney in the department of law.

–present Lecturer in Law, Western Sydney University

2017 Monash University, PhD in Law

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