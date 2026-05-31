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David M Watson

David M Watson


2026-05-31 07:16:46
(MENAFN- The Conversation)
  • Professor in Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Profile Articles

David M Watson is an ecologist dedicated to understanding more about biodiversity and sharing this knowledge with the wider community. His research focuses on developing solutions to habitat fragmentation, managing biodiversity in agricultural landscapes, and the ecology of parasitic plants.

Experience
  • 2015–present Professor of Ecology, Charles Sturt University
Education
  • 1999 The University of Kansas, PhD in Ecology

The Conversation

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The Conversation

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