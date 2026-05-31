Microstrategy's Saylor Hints At BTC Buy After Working Better Tweet

MENAFN - Crypto Breaking) Strategy's leadership, led by Strategy chairman Michael Saylor, signaled on Sunday that the bitcoin treasury company plans to announce fresh BTC purchases in the coming days as it presses toward a pivotal proxy vote tied to its STRC perpetual preferred stock. The vote centers on a proposed dividend schedule change and could shape Strategy's ongoing BTC accumulation narrative amid a volatile macro backdrop.

Bitcoin traded around the mid-70s in May, with a 3.65% decline for the month, anchoring the context for Strategy's ongoing buy program. In parallel, Saylor posted a bubble-chart update showing Strategy's bitcoin purchases over nearly six years, a visual that has become a familiar prelude to news of new acquisitions. The chart is drawn from StrategyTracker, a data tracker based in Iceland, and accompanied Saylor's message“Working Better.”

Michael Saylor signaled imminent Bitcoin purchases by Strategy in the days ahead of the June 7 proxy vote on STRC dividends. STRC investors would shift to semi-monthly dividends from monthly, a change Strategy says could reduce reinvestment lag, improve liquidity, market efficiency, and price stability if approved. Strategy's BTC holdings remain substantial (843,738 BTC) with an average cost around $75,701 per coin; BTC price hovered near $73,566 at the time of publication, after May's 3.65% decline. The vote's outcome hinges on retail shareholder participation, a dynamic historically skewed toward institutional holders, according to a Harvard Law School governance study. Bitcoin's longer-term technical backdrop includes the 200‐week moving average moving decisively above $61,000, a level some technicians view as a bullish signal for the asset's trajectory.

Key takeawaysSaylor signals new BTC purchases ahead of STRC vote

As the June 7 proxy deadline approaches, Strategy's leadership has doubled down on communicating with shareholders and the broader market about its capital allocation path. The company's anticipated purchases come in the wake of a post in which Saylor shared a chart from StrategyTracker-described as an Iceland-registered project-that tracks Strategy's bitcoin acquisitions dating back to the firm's early years. The accompanying caption,“Working Better,” underscores a continued emphasis on measured accumulation rather than sudden shifts in stance.

Strategy's track record remains sizeable: the bitcoin treasury now totals 843,738 BTC, acquired at an average reported cost of roughly $75,701 per coin. While the firm's buying cadence has varied with market conditions, the chart and historical cadence have become a bellwether signal for market participants watching for potential new purchases. At the time of writing, Bitcoin traded around $73,566, reflecting a broader May pullback from earlier highs.

The broader significance for investors lies in how Strategy's ongoing accumulation intersects with its corporate structure and governance. StrategyTracker emphasizes that the tracker highlights the company's long-running relationship with bitcoin as a treasury asset, a feature that has helped position Strategy as a visible, public-facing holder within the crypto ecosystem. The Icelandic registration of StrategyTracker is a note favored by market watchers as part of the broader transparency surrounding Strategy's strategy and holdings.

For readers tracking the dynamics of the world's largest public holder of BTC, Saylor's posts and the StrategyTracker visualization continue to function as signals of potential near-term pacing for new BTC purchases, especially as the STRC vote looms.

STRC dividend reform and the race for retail votes

Central to Strategy's governance discussion is the proposal to change STRC's dividend frequency from monthly to semi-monthly. The company argues that such a shift could reduce reinvestment lag, improve liquidity, increase market efficiency, and contribute to price stability-if shareholders approve the amendment. The proposal sits at the heart of the June 7 proxy vote, which determines whether the change goes into effect for 2026 and beyond.

In the days leading up to the vote, Strategy has leaned into outreach to retail investors, a cohort that has historically shown uneven participation in proxy affairs. An internal Strategy investor relations communication circulated to employees outlined the 2026 annual meeting proposals and provided links to the shareholder resolutions under consideration. In public messaging on X (formerly Twitter), Strategy underscored the 50% voting threshold required for the STRC amendment, noting that all votes count given the 85 million STRC shares outstanding as of April 17, 2026.

A day before the outreach, Strategy's CEO Phong Le published a short video thanking STRC shareholders for their trust and explaining the proposed amendment's implications in a concise format. This kind of leadership outreach illustrates the push to mobilize retail participation ahead of the vote, a dynamic that analysts say can be a meaningful lever in outcomes that hinge on retail proxy engagement.

The retail-vs-institutional voting dynamic has been a recurring theme in corporate governance research. A Harvard Law School Forum on Corporate Governance note from late 2025 highlighted that retail investors have historically cast votes on roughly 29% of the shares they own across five proxy seasons, while institutional holders voted approximately 77% of their shares. The discrepancy remains a reminder that turnout in retail-led votes can shape outcomes, even when a company holds a significant stake in a singular asset such as BTC.

For readers examining Strategy's trajectory, the STRC vote is not just a procedural step; it could influence the liquidity and perceived stability of the STRC instrument itself, as well as the company's overall approach to BTC as a treasury asset in a market that has shown volatility and evolving regulatory scrutiny.

The public-facing materials and investor communications also point to an ongoing effort to balance retail participation with the long-term strategic aims that Strategy has pursued since becoming the largest public holder of BTC. The decision by STRC holders to approve or reject the semi-monthly dividend model will feed into the broader discourse around how crypto-backed corporate structures can govern and distribute crypto wealth in ways that align with shareholder value and risk management.

Bitcoin price, technical backdrop, and what's next

Beyond corporate governance, market technicians have focused on Bitcoin's price trajectory and long-run signals. Blockstream CEO Adam Back highlighted that BTC's 200-week moving average has moved well above the $61,000 level, a metric that some traders view as a sign of sustained, contrarian upward momentum. The significance of the 200-week moving average lies in its tendency to smooth out short-term volatility and provide a long-run perspective on trend direction. As the STRC vote unfolds and Strategy continues its accumulation narrative, traders will watch whether the price action confirms a renewed uptrend or tests a fresh support level amid ongoing macro volatility.

Readers should also monitor Strategy's next moves in BTC purchases. If the company ends up signaling or executing new acquisitions in the days following the vote, the combination of fresh supply from a large holder and any changes to STRC's dividend mechanics could create ripples across both the equity and crypto markets. For investors, the key questions are how these actions affect Strategy's balance sheet, the liquidity profile of STRC, and the potential signaling effect for other corporate entities seeking to align crypto treasury management with traditional governance frameworks.

All data points cited-Strategy's BTC holdings and average cost, the June 7 proxy deadline, the STRC share count, and the voting thresholds-are drawn from Strategy's public disclosures and market data contemporaneous with the article's reporting window. The linkage to StrategyTracker provides a historical lens on Strategy's accumulation pattern, while the investor-relations communications illustrate the ongoing governance engagement that accompanies the ownership of a crypto-forward treasury asset at scale.

For readers keeping score, the next major milestone is the outcome of the STRC proxy vote and any subsequent commentary from Strategy about its BTC purchase cadence. Market participants should watch for any official disclosure of new BTC buys and for how the STRC dividend change interacts with the company's broader capital allocation framework and treasury strategy in a climate of rising regulatory scrutiny and evolving market structure for crypto assets.

As the narrative unfolds, observers should remain attentive to how retail investor participation in governance evolves, whether the STRC amendment passes, and how Strategy's ongoing BTC acquisitions influence perceptions of crypto-backed corporate finance in the broader market.

What to watch next: the June 7 proxy vote result, any announced BTC purchases from Strategy in the wake of the vote, and the market's interpretation of STRC's new dividend regime as a potential model for other crypto-bearing corporate entities.

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