IPL 2026: Kohli's Masterclass Guides RCB To Second Successive Title

Virat Kohli's masterful unbeaten innings guided Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to defend their title after they clinched a five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final on Sunday, earning high praise from his childhood coach Rajkumar Sharma.

Highlighting Kohli's ability to finish games under pressure, Rajkumar Sharma underlined how the star batsman's experience allows him to time his aggression perfectly, guiding the team through critical phases of a chase. Kohli's knock not only secured the title but reinforced his reputation as one of the greatest finishers in IPL history.

'He single-handedly wins matches': Coach praises Kohli's greatness

Sharma told ANI that Kohli's performance was an example of experience and game awareness. According to him, Kohli knows exactly when to accelerate, when to play cautiously, and how to manage the team's momentum during a chase. "It's a wonderful innings, a match-winning innings, and he's showing how brilliant a player he is and how he single-handedly wins matches while chasing. He's shown it again. This is Virat's experience. He knows when and how to chase a score, at what stage to play aggressively, and when to handle the team. So, that's his greatness, because of which he has won so many matches for his franchise and the country," Rajkumar Sharma said.

The victory also showcased the leadership of RCB captain Rajat Patidar, who has now won back-to-back IPL (2025 and 26) titles. Prasing Patidar's leadership, Sharma said, "He has given a wonderful performance, and winning two IPL titles after becoming captain is a very commendable achievement. And I would say it's a wonderful performance by him to handle a team with such big players, so it's a great achievement for Rajat Patidar."

RCB vs GT: Final Match Highlights

Kohli's unbeaten half-century led Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) to a thrilling five-wicket win over Gujarat Titans (GT) in the IPL 2026 final at Narendra Modi Stadium on Sunday, helping the defending champions claim their second IPL title.

Put into bat first by RCB captain Rajat Patidar, Gujarat Titans managed a modest 155/8 in 20 overs. Only Washington Sundar (50* off 37 balls, with five fours) and Nishant Sindhu (20 off 18 balls, three fours) crossed the 20-run mark. RCB bowlers Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29), and Josh Hazlewood (2/37) consistently struck, while Krunal Pandya also claimed a key wicket.

Chasing 156, RCB got off to a flying start with a 62-run opening partnership between Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16 balls, four boundaries and two sixes) and Virat Kohli. GT fought back, reducing RCB to 132/5 at one stage, but Kohli's masterclass unbeaten 75 off 42 balls, featuring nine fours and three sixes, guided the team home with two overs to spare.

RCB's chase began aggressively, with Iyer hammering Kagiso Rabada for three fours and a six in the second over. Kohli joined the assault immediately, striking Rabada for three fours and a six in the following over. RCB raced to 50 runs in just 3.4 overs before losing Iyer to Siraj. Devdutt Padikkal followed quickly, leaving RCB at 63/2. Despite Rashid Khan removing Patidar (15) and Krunal Pandya (1) in the ninth over, Kohli anchored the innings. He reached his IPL playoff half-century in just 25 balls, the fastest of his career, hitting seven fours and two sixes. Partnerships with Tim David and Jitesh Sharma helped close the gap, and RCB sealed the win in 18 overs.

RCB's bowlers were instrumental in restricting GT to a below-par total. Shubman Gill fell early to Hazlewood for 10, followed shortly by Sai Sudharsan (12). By the end of the power play, GT were 45/2. Tight spin bowling and disciplined seam spells kept the Titans under pressure, with Rasikh Dar Salam and Krunal Pandya chipping in. Despite a resilient 50 from Sundar, GT could only reach 155/8.

Rasikh Dar Salam (3/27), Bhuvneshwar Kumar (2/29), and Hazlewood (2/37) led the charge with the ball, ensuring RCB maintained control throughout the game.

With this win, RCB lifted their second IPL trophy and their fourth overall Indian franchise cricket title, including two Women's Premier League (WPL) championships. (ANI)

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