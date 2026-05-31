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Liverpool Confirms Departure Of Head Coach Arne Slot

Liverpool Confirms Departure Of Head Coach Arne Slot


2026-05-31 03:07:10
(MENAFN- AzerNews) AzerNEWS Staff Read more

England's Liverpool football club has parted ways with head coach Arne Slot, AzerNEWS reports.

The cooperation with the Dutch specialist was ended by mutual agreement.

The Merseyside team announced that the search for a new head coach has already begun.

Slot, who took charge of Liverpool in the summer of 2024, led the team to the English Premier League title during his tenure.

However, in the recently concluded season, the Reds finished in 5th place with 60 points.

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