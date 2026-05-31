French Open: Kostyuk Knocks Out Former Champion Swiatek
There was little to separate the duo in the early exchanges as they twice traded breaks, before Kostyuk came up with a tight hold in the 11th game and raised her level at the end to claim the opening set with a backhand crosscourt winner.Recommended For You
It was the first time that Kostyuk had taken a set off the third-seeded Pole after three straight defeats in their previous meetings, and she sensed a big upset when she went ahead 3-1 in the next set after a battling effort.
The Rouen and Madrid champion held her nerve from there to take her record on clay this season to 15-0, and book a meeting with seventh-seeded Ukrainian Elina Svitolina or 11th-seeded Swiss Belinda Bencic in the next round of Roland Garros.
Meanwhile, Romanian veteran Sorana Cirstea beat China's Wang Xinyu 6-3 7-6 (7/4) on Sunday to advance to the quarterfinal of a Grand Slam for just the third time in her career.
Cirstea reached her first Roland Garros quarterfinal in 17 years.ALSO READ
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