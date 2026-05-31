RCB Reign Supreme: Defending Champions Successfully Retain IPL Title In Ahmedabad Thriller Vs GT
The Royal Challengers Bengaluru (RCB) successfully defended their maiden IPL crwon following a thrilling five-wicket win over the Gujarat Titans in the high-stakes final at the Narendra Modi Stadium in Ahmedabad on Sunday, May 31.
With a 156-run target set by GT, the defending champions chased it down with two overs to spare. Former RCB captain and star batter Virat Kohli led the run chase with a brilliant unbeaten knock of 75 off 42 balls, including 9 fours and 3 sixes, at an impressive strike rate of 178.57. Venkatesh Iyer (32 off 16 balls) and Tim David (24 off 17 balls) provide a crucial support in the powerplay and middle overs, respectively.
The trophy stays with the Defending Champions #RoyalChallengersBengaluru! ⭐⭐#TATAIPL #Final #RCBvGT twitter/zxYLrv68Tk
- Star Sports (@StarSportsIndia) May 31, 2026
For GT, Rashid Khan led the bowling attack with figures of 2/25 at an economy rate of 6.20 in his spell of four overs. Arshad Khan (1/32), Mohammed Siraj (1/36), and Kagiso Rabada (1/44) also picked up wickets, but they couldn't stop the relentless momentum generated by Kohli and his partners.
(More to Come...)
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