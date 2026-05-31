Governor Urges Odisha Universities To Become Globally Competitive And Innovation-Driven

MENAFN - IANS) Bhubaneswar, May 31 (IANS) Governor Hari Babu Kambhampati on Sunday called upon universities in Odisha to evolve into globally competitive, socially responsible and technologically advanced institutions while remaining deeply rooted in Indian values, emphasising that higher education institutions must play a pivotal role in building an Atmanirbhar Bharat and preparing the state for future challenges.

Addressing the Conference of Vice-Chancellors of State Public Universities and Private Universities at Lok Bhavan here, the Governor described the gathering as a significant collective effort to shape the future of higher education in Odisha.

Welcoming the Vice-Chancellors, Kambhampati said universities are centres of knowledge, innovation and leadership and have a crucial responsibility in nation-building.

Observing that the world is undergoing unprecedented transformation driven by rapid technological advancements, emerging disciplines and evolving global challenges, the Governor stressed that institutions of higher learning must equip students with the knowledge, skills and values required to navigate an increasingly complex future.

"The vision of Atmanirbhar Bharat extends beyond economic self-reliance and encompasses innovation, technology, manufacturing, healthcare, energy and education. Universities must foster entrepreneurship and innovation, empowering young people to become catalysts for growth and development in society," Kambhampati said.

Highlighting the transformative potential of the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020, the Governor said the policy promotes multidisciplinary education, academic flexibility, skill integration, digital learning, research excellence and stronger industry partnerships.

He appreciated the efforts of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan and the Odisha government in advancing the implementation of the policy.

Drawing attention to Odisha's rich tribal heritage, Kambhampati urged universities to undertake meaningful research on indigenous knowledge systems, tribal traditions and cultural preservation.

He informed the gathering that publications documenting Particularly Vulnerable Tribal Groups (PVTGs), prepared by the Tribal Cell of Lok Bhavan, would be made available to universities to support academic study and research initiatives.

Chief Minister Mohan Charan Majhi, who also attended the conference, said universities are not merely degree-awarding institutions but centres of knowledge creation, innovation and research.

He highlighted the state government's enhanced budgetary allocation for the education sector and outlined several initiatives aimed at strengthening higher education.

Emphasising that education is the foundation of a progressive and prosperous society, the Chief Minister said: "Odisha has set an ambitious target of becoming a developed state by 2036 and contributing significantly to the national vision of Viksit Bharat."

He called upon educational institutions to prepare a roadmap for inclusive development and help transform Odisha into a major growth engine of the country.