Indian Women's Relay Team Wins Silver, Sets Junior Record At Asian U20
Women's 4x100m Relay Team Wins Silver
The women's 4x100 m relay team of Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti and Nipam secured the silver medal at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships in Hong Kong on Sunday and also registered a new junior national record. The women's relay team produced the junior national record with timings of 45.05 seconds.
SILVER FOR TEAM INDIA'S WOMEN'S 4X100M RELAY TEAM ⚡ Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti & Nipam blaze their way to a Silver Medal in the Women's 4x100m Relay at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships! #IndianAthletics #AFI twitter/TBaDh3fFCd - Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026
RECORD BREAKERS ⚡️ The Women's 4x100m Relay team of Kajal, Bhavana, Aarti & Nipam are the new Junior National Record holders! #IndianAthletics #AFI twitter/VOKuJ5C5XC - Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026
Women's 4x400m Relay Team Strikes Gold
The Indian 4x400 m relay team of Bhumika, Tahura, Sehnoor and Neeru also secured a gold with timings of 3:38.07 seconds. With this, they also established a new competition record.
GOLDEN GIRLS ⚡ The Women's 4X400M Relay team of Bhumika, Tahura, Sehnoor & Neeru storm to Gold in the Women's 4x400m Relay and rewrite the Meet Record in style! #IndianAthletics #AFI twitter/9EkzExaVAL - Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026
Bronze for Men's 4x400m Relay Team
The men's relay team also made the nation proud in 4x400 m relay as Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S & Mohammed Ashfaq secured a bronze medal with timings of 3:05.54 seconds, producing a new junior national record in their category.
RECORD BREAKERS ⚡ Men's 4X400M Relay team of Piyush Raj, Sayed Sabeer, Ranjith Kumar S & Mohammed Ashfaq clinch Bronze and set a new Junior National Record in the Men's 4x400m Relay at the Asian U20 Athletics Championships! #IndianAthletics #AFI twitter/V2LtkKwXSW - Athletics Federation of India (@afiindia) May 31, 2026
Qualifier for World U20 Athletics Championships
The 22nd edition of the event was also a qualification event for the World U20 Athletics Championships 2026, scheduled to be held at Hayward Field in Eugene, Oregon, USA, from August 5 to 9. (ANI)(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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