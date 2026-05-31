India Targets 100 GW Nuclear Power By 2047 Tripura To Get Rs 1,200-Crore Urban Projects

MENAFN - IANS) Agartala, May 31 (IANS) Union Minister for Housing and Urban Affairs and Power Manohar Lal Khattar on Sunday said that India is pursuing an aggressive expansion of its power generation capacity, with a major thrust on nuclear energy, while announcing significant urban infrastructure and power sector initiatives for Tripura.

After reviewing power and urban development projects with Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath, the Union Minister said the country recorded an all-time high peak electricity demand of 270.8 GW on May 21 this year. To meet rising consumption driven by industrial growth, data centres, electric vehicles and households, the Centre plans to increase power generation capacity from the current 283 GW to nearly 300 GW next year, he told the media.

The Union Minister said nuclear power would play a key role in India's long-term energy security. While the country currently generates around 8 GW of nuclear power and has another 9 GW under construction, the government has set a target of achieving 100 GW by 2047 through policy reforms and greater private-sector participation, the Power Minister said.

He said a comprehensive power adequacy plan has been prepared up to 2029-30, factoring in projected demand and contributions from thermal, solar, hydro, nuclear and other renewable energy sources.

Highlighting Tripura's renewable energy prospects, Manohar Lal Khattar said the state has considerable potential in solar power despite limited hydropower resources. A tender has already been floated for a 200 MW solar project, while under the PM Surya Ghar Yojana, between one lakh and two lakh rooftop solar installations are targeted by March 2027.

On the urban development front, the Minister announced that Tripura is expected to receive projects worth around Rs 1,200 crore within the next two months as part of a nationwide urban infrastructure programme involving investments of nearly Rs 4 lakh crore.

He, however, expressed concern over the financial condition of the Tripura State Electricity Corporation Limited (TSECL), which is burdened with accumulated losses of about Rs 800 crore and transmission and distribution losses of around 26 per cent. The Union Minister said discussions were held with the Chief Minister on a one-time financial restructuring package for the utility and stressed the need for reducing power theft, identifying illegal connections and accelerating smart meter installation to improve revenue collection and operational efficiency.

The Minister also reviewed ongoing transmission projects and said new tenders for key transmission lines would be floated shortly to ensure the state's future power requirements are adequately met.

Expressing satisfaction over Tripura's progress in both power and urban development sectors, Khattar said sustained reforms and investments would be critical for supporting the state's long-term growth trajectory.

After Mizoram, the Union Minister on Sunday reviewed various affairs of power and urban sectors, including its infrastructure in Tripura. A senior official said that the high-level review meeting, chaired by the Union Minister on the power sector, was held at the state guest house 'Sonar Tori' in the presence of Tripura Chief Minister Manik Saha and Power Minister Ratan Lal Nath.

Nath, who also holds the Agriculture portfolio, said that the meeting reviewed various activities of the state Power Department, ongoing development projects, and future plans for the sector.

“Detailed discussions were held on the modernisation of power infrastructure, improvement of service quality, consumer-friendly initiatives, and strategies for future development,” he told the media.

The Minister said that the officials and engineers of various state holders and government organisations, including the Tripura State Electricity Corporation (TSECL), also received valuable guidance on various measures and plans aimed at making Tripura's power sector stronger, more reliable, and technology-driven.

The review meeting was considered highly productive and significant in accelerating the growth of the power sector, which plays a crucial role in the overall development of the state and the welfare of its people, he added.

Later, taking to his official X account, Union Minister Manohar Lal Khattar said:“Detailed deliberations were held on key issues concerning the Swachh Bharat Mission and the State's power sector. Our extensive discussions focused on the implementation of RDSS (Revamped Distribution Sector Scheme), smart metering and transmission planning.”

He said that special emphasis was laid on strengthening power infrastructure, improving DISCOM (Distribution Company) efficiency, reducing AT&C (Aggregate Technical and Commercial) losses, and accelerating the adoption of rooftop solar to ensure reliable and sustainable energy access across the state.

Progress under PM-KUSUM (Pradhan Mantri Kisan Urja Suraksha evam Utthan Mahabhiyan) and PM Surya Ghar: Muft Bijli Yojana (PMSGMBY) were also reviewed in the meeting, with a focus on strengthening transmission infrastructure and expanding rooftop solar adoption.