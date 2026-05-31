Niti Extreme Ultra Run Flagged Off In Uttarakhand 933 Take Part

The three-day Niti Extreme Ultra Run was ceremonially flagged off on Sunday in the picturesque and strategically significant Niti Valley of Chamoli district, Uttarakhand. Organised by the Tourism Department in collaboration with the Indian Army and the Indo-Tibetan Border Police (ITBP), the unique event has attracted 933 participants from 28 states across India.

Promoting Border Tourism and Development

The initiative aims to promote tourism in border regions, showcase local culture on a national platform, and encourage fitness among youth. The event was inaugurated by Cabinet Minister and District In-Charge Minister Bharat Singh Chaudhary, who flagged off the race.

Speaking on the occasion, he said the state government is committed to the holistic development of border areas and the promotion of tourism. He added that under the leadership of Chief Minister Pushkar Singh Dhami, the event serves as a strong extension of Prime Minister Narendra Modi's Fit India movement into remote frontier regions. He emphasised that expanding tourism activities in border villages would create new employment opportunities for local residents and further strengthen the country's "second line of defence" villages.

Race Details and Schedule

District Tourism Officer Arvind Gaur said the Niti Extreme Ultra Run is being held from May 31 to June 2. On the opening day, a 75-km ultra run from Rimkhim-Niti-Malari saw participation from 117 runners, while the 42-km Malari-Niti-Malari ultra run attracted 118 participants. He further informed that 5-km, 10-km, and 21-km half-marathon events will be conducted over the coming days. The event will conclude with a 30 km MTB (Mountain Bike) Challenge between Gamsali and Malari.

Cultural Festivities

Ahead of the main event, a cultural evening was organised by the Tourism Department in Malari village on Saturday night. Renowned folk singer Kishan Mahipal captivated the audience with performances of his popular folk songs. Participants and local residents enthusiastically enjoyed the cultural festivities late into the night.

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