Surya Chauhan Murder Case: Accused Asad Killed In Encounter Complete Story

A major development has emerged in the murder case of 17-year-old Surya Chauhan in Ghaziabad. The main accused, Asad, was killed during a police encounter in the Indirapuram-Khoda area after allegedly opening fire on the police team. DCP Dhawal Jaiswal said a constable was also injured during the exchange of fire.

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