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Putin Marks Eid al-Adha with Message Praising Russia’s Muslim Community
(MENAFN) Russian President Vladimir Putin has extended Eid al-Adha greetings to Muslims, commending their role in Russian society and highlighting the contributions of Muslim organizations to the country’s social and cultural development.
In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin described Eid al-Adha as a holiday deeply rooted in Islamic tradition and values, emphasizing its spiritual significance for believers.
“Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which turns believers toward the origins of Islam,” he said.
He also noted that the occasion “calls believers to kindness and justice, mercy and piety,” underscoring the ethical and religious principles associated with the holiday.
Putin praised the work of Muslim communities and organizations across Russia, pointing to their involvement in strengthening family values, encouraging civic responsibility and patriotism among young people, and carrying out educational, cultural, and charitable initiatives.
The Russian president additionally expressed appreciation for efforts aimed at supporting military personnel and their families.
“And, of course, your activity aimed at supporting the defenders of the Fatherland and their relatives deserves deep gratitude,” he said.
The message forms part of the annual greetings issued by Russian leaders during major religious holidays and reflects the prominent role of the country's Muslim population in public and community life.
In a message released by the Kremlin, Putin described Eid al-Adha as a holiday deeply rooted in Islamic tradition and values, emphasizing its spiritual significance for believers.
“Following the precepts and centuries-old traditions of your ancestors, you widely celebrate this ancient holiday, which turns believers toward the origins of Islam,” he said.
He also noted that the occasion “calls believers to kindness and justice, mercy and piety,” underscoring the ethical and religious principles associated with the holiday.
Putin praised the work of Muslim communities and organizations across Russia, pointing to their involvement in strengthening family values, encouraging civic responsibility and patriotism among young people, and carrying out educational, cultural, and charitable initiatives.
The Russian president additionally expressed appreciation for efforts aimed at supporting military personnel and their families.
“And, of course, your activity aimed at supporting the defenders of the Fatherland and their relatives deserves deep gratitude,” he said.
The message forms part of the annual greetings issued by Russian leaders during major religious holidays and reflects the prominent role of the country's Muslim population in public and community life.
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