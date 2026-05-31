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Romania Protests to Russia After Drone Strike Hits Residential Building
(MENAFN) Romania has summoned Russia’s ambassador following the crash of a drone that Romanian authorities identified as Russian into a residential building in the southeastern city of Galati, an incident that left two people injured and heightened tensions between the two countries.
Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said the Russian envoy was called to the Foreign Ministry after what she described as an “extremely serious incident.”
“We have confirmation from the Ministry of National Defense that the drone which crashed into a residential building in Galati was of Russian origin,” Toiu said.
According to Romanian officials, the drone struck a 10-story apartment building during the early hours of Friday, triggering an explosion and fire that injured two residents.
“Romania’s security is our absolute priority,” Toiu said.
She added that the Romanian government would formally communicate the diplomatic consequences of the incident to Moscow and would also discuss “the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages.”
The incident prompted Romanian President Nicusor Dan to convene the country’s Supreme Council of National Defense for an emergency meeting.
In a statement posted on social media, Dan said that "the unprecedented nature of the event demands a firm, coordinated, and appropriate response—at the national, allied, and international levels."
The Romanian president described the strike in Galati as "the direct consequence of Russia's war of aggression unleashed against Ukraine" and said Bucharest would seek additional anti-drone capabilities from its allies, inform the United Nations Security Council about the incident, and consider measures affecting relations with Russia.
Dan also criticized Moscow's handling of military operations near NATO territory, saying the event resulted from "the irresponsible and indiscriminate manner in which Moscow operates these weapon systems in the immediate vicinity of NATO borders."
The drone incident marks one of the most serious spillover events affecting Romanian territory since the start of the war in Ukraine and is likely to intensify discussions among NATO allies about regional security and air defense measures.
Romanian Foreign Minister Oana Toiu said the Russian envoy was called to the Foreign Ministry after what she described as an “extremely serious incident.”
“We have confirmation from the Ministry of National Defense that the drone which crashed into a residential building in Galati was of Russian origin,” Toiu said.
According to Romanian officials, the drone struck a 10-story apartment building during the early hours of Friday, triggering an explosion and fire that injured two residents.
“Romania’s security is our absolute priority,” Toiu said.
She added that the Romanian government would formally communicate the diplomatic consequences of the incident to Moscow and would also discuss “the next steps at the European level regarding sanctions packages.”
The incident prompted Romanian President Nicusor Dan to convene the country’s Supreme Council of National Defense for an emergency meeting.
In a statement posted on social media, Dan said that "the unprecedented nature of the event demands a firm, coordinated, and appropriate response—at the national, allied, and international levels."
The Romanian president described the strike in Galati as "the direct consequence of Russia's war of aggression unleashed against Ukraine" and said Bucharest would seek additional anti-drone capabilities from its allies, inform the United Nations Security Council about the incident, and consider measures affecting relations with Russia.
Dan also criticized Moscow's handling of military operations near NATO territory, saying the event resulted from "the irresponsible and indiscriminate manner in which Moscow operates these weapon systems in the immediate vicinity of NATO borders."
The drone incident marks one of the most serious spillover events affecting Romanian territory since the start of the war in Ukraine and is likely to intensify discussions among NATO allies about regional security and air defense measures.
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