KTR Calls Voter List Revision A Routine Exercise, Dispels Confusion

Bharat Rashtra Samithi (BRS) Working President K.T. Rama Rao on Sunday stated that the Special Summary Revision (SIR) of voter lists is a standard, routine filtering exercise aimed at eliminating duplicate entries and updating records, adding that the final voter list published on October 1 will serve as the base for all upcoming elections. Addressing the BRS Party General Body meeting in the Cantonment Constituency in Secunderabad, KTR sought to dispel confusion surrounding the process, noting that the country has witnessed 13 such revisions since the first general elections in 1951-52.

What is a Special Summary Revision?

"There is nothing to be confused about regarding SIR; it is simply a filtering program for voter lists. SIR means adding new votes, removing the names of deceased individuals, and shifting votes from one place to another," Rao said.

Emphasising the importance of an accurate database to check duplicate polling, the BRS leader explained that the exercise is designed to ensure the 'one person, one vote' principle. "We know that previously there were duplicate votes, and each person had multiple votes in different places. After SIR, duplicate votes will be removed, and each person will have only one vote. SIR has to be done properly," he added.

Revision Timeline and Mechanism

Pointing out the timeline and mechanism of the current revision, KTR stated that the last such comprehensive exercise took place over two decades ago. "The last time SIR was done was in 2002, when we were in United Andhra Pradesh. Now we are in Telangana. The Booth Level Officer (BLO) will check the 2002 voter list against the present 2026 voter list. Families will provide their details and fill out the enumeration form," he explained.

Call for Active Participation

The BRS Working President urged party cadres and citizens to actively participate in the verification drive to ensure error-free rolls. "The BLOs will give one month for corrections in the votes, and the final voter list will be published on October 1st. This is very important because this voter list will be the final list for all upcoming elections, including Assembly, Parliament, and others," KTR said. (ANI)

(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)