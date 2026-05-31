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Record Early Voting Turnout in South Korea’s Local Elections
(MENAFN) South Korea’s ninth nationwide local elections have seen unprecedented early voting participation, with turnout reaching 23.51%, according to a media outlet on Saturday, citing data from the National Election Commission (NEC).
The NEC reported that 10.49 million of the nation’s 44.64 million eligible voters cast their ballots during the two-day early voting period. This figure surpassed the previous record of 20.62% set during the 2022 local elections.
On the first day, turnout stood at 11.6%, exceeding the earlier record of 10.18% from 2022. The second day added another 11.91%, bringing the overall early voting rate to 23.51%.
According to NEC figures highlighted by the media outlet, all major regions recorded higher participation compared to the last local elections. South Jeolla province posted the highest turnout, while Daegu registered the lowest among the country’s major administrative divisions.
Early voting was conducted nationwide over two days ahead of the elections, which will decide mayors, governors, local council members, and education officials across South Korea. Polling stations opened on Friday and remained operational through Saturday, allowing voters to cast ballots even outside their registered constituencies.
The NEC reported that 10.49 million of the nation’s 44.64 million eligible voters cast their ballots during the two-day early voting period. This figure surpassed the previous record of 20.62% set during the 2022 local elections.
On the first day, turnout stood at 11.6%, exceeding the earlier record of 10.18% from 2022. The second day added another 11.91%, bringing the overall early voting rate to 23.51%.
According to NEC figures highlighted by the media outlet, all major regions recorded higher participation compared to the last local elections. South Jeolla province posted the highest turnout, while Daegu registered the lowest among the country’s major administrative divisions.
Early voting was conducted nationwide over two days ahead of the elections, which will decide mayors, governors, local council members, and education officials across South Korea. Polling stations opened on Friday and remained operational through Saturday, allowing voters to cast ballots even outside their registered constituencies.
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