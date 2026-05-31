Mumbai: Massive Fire Breaks Out At Godown In Andheri East Area
A fire broke out at a godown in the Andheri East area of Mumbai on Sunday and fire tenders are on the spot to douse it. The intensity of the fire can be determined by the thick plumes of smoke, which could be seen from a distance. No casualties have been reported as yet. Further details are awaited. (ANI).(Except for the headline, this story has not been edited by Asianet Newsable English staff and is published from a syndicated feed.)
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