PAHO Supports Regional Coordination For Health Security Ahead Of FIFA World Cup 2026

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)The Pan American Health Organization (PAHO) continues to support Canada, Mexico, and the United States through the Health Security Working Group, established in 2023 to strengthen preparedness for the FIFA World Cup 2026. The working group includes delegates from the health sector and other national authorities from the three countries, as well as FIFA representatives.

The main objective of the Health Security Working Group is to share information for health planning of high-visibility events and exchange lessons learned. As a large-scale, cross-border event, the FIFA World Cup will test national capacities under the International Health Regulations (2005), requiring close collaboration to detect, assess, and respond to potential public health risks.

The Working Group has held eight meetings between July 2023 and May 2026, alongside a series of technical webinars covering key topics such as lessons learned from previous mega-events, security coordination, event-based surveillance, and mass gatherings preparedness.

In coordination with the three host countries, PAHO enhanced surveillance strategy includes a PAHO FIFA World Cup 26



Daily Report, before, during, and after the tournament. With millions of people expected to travel across borders to attend matches and other public events, strengthened coordination among host countries is essential to help prevent and manage high-impact health events, safeguard the well-being of both visitors and residents, and ensure that host cities are better prepared to respond to any public health emergencies.

On 28 May 2026, PAHO convened an extraordinary meeting of the working group in the context of the World Health Organization's declaration of a Public Health Emergency of International Concern (PHEIC) related to the Ebola disease epidemic caused by the Bundibugyo virus in the Democratic Republic of the Congo and Uganda. This most recent meeting underscored the importance of sustained vigilance, preparedness, and cross-border coordination ahead of the tournament.

A ninth meeting of the Health Security Working Group is planned for September 2026 as a legacy session, where partners will review lessons learned and identify opportunities to further strengthen preparedness and cooperation for future mass gatherings in the Americas.

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