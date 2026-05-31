Ghaziabad Teen Murder Case: No Criminal Will Be Spared, Says UP Dy CM

MENAFN - IANS) Lucknow, May 31 (IANS) After the absconding main accused in the case involving fatal stabbing of a teenager in Ghaziabad was killed in police action, Uttar Pradesh Deputy Chief Minister Brajesh Pathak, while saying that the state government has taken a serious view of the incident, said that no one involved in any kind of criminal activities will be spared.

Speaking to reporters, the Deputy Chief Minister said: "Police had caught those involved in Surya Pratap Chauhan's murder, and during a subsequent police action, the main accused was killed. All those responsible for the murder and related criminal activities would face strict action. The government remains fully committed to maintaining law and order in the state."

Pathak also noted that Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath has ordered stringent action in all districts where such type of criminal acts have taken place.

"All police officials have been asked to take strict action," he added.

Former Khoda Municipal Council Chairperson Reena Bhati said: "The family had hope, and we also had hope. There was complete trust on the police and the government. This encounter has happened to a person with a radical mindset. In the future, if anyone continues with such ideology, they will meet similar fate."

She added that the encounter will serve as a precedent for those with extremist ideology.

Bhati also said that the state government has assured a job and a house for the victim's family.

The accused, identified as Asad, was shot dead by the police late Saturday night during an encounter, officials said on Sunday.

In a joint operation conducted by the Khoda police station and the Indirapuram police, Asad who was carrying a reward of Rs 50,000, sustained injuries during retaliatory firing by the police.

Seventeen-year-old Surya Pratap Chauhan was allegedly attacked with a knife by Asad and his aides in Ghaziabad's Khoda area on May 28, the day of Bakrid, and was rushed to a hospital in critical condition. Despite medical efforts, he later died during treatment.

The incident triggered widespread anger among residents, with family members of the victim and several Hindu organisations staging protests and demanding the immediate arrest and encounter of those involved.

Reacting to the police action, Surya's mother said, "I had demanded an encounter; we asked for justice for the blood, and we have received the encounter..."