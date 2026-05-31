Trade Ministry Issues 71 Market Violations During Eid Holiday

MENAFN - Jordan News Agency)

Amman, May 31 (Petra) – Market Monitoring Directorate at the Ministry of Industry, Trade and Supply issued 71 violations during the Eid al-Adha holiday against non-compliant establishments, 57 of which targeted failure to clearly display prices.

According to a ministry statement issued Sunday, the directorate conducted 82 inspection tours, visiting 1,331 commercial establishments nationwide during the same period.

The directorate also dealt with 29 complaints submitted by citizens through the ministry's official channels.

The ministry added that these tours aimed at ensuring market stability and compliance with applicable regulations and laws.

On future policy, it underlined continuation of its inspection campaigns to protect consumers and address any violations in the local market.

The ministry urged citizens to cooperate and report any violations or irregularities in the local market by contacting the dedicated complaints hotline or the ministry's official social media platforms.

The contact details are: Landline phone: 06-5629045, or complaint via WhatsApp to 0797527832, or by email to:....

//Petra// AG