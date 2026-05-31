IDB Invest Launches Inaugural Swiss Franc Bond



Diversifying its Investor Base and Expanding Access for Private Companies in Latin America and the Caribbean

MENAFN - Caribbean News Global)

WASHINGTON, USA - IDB Invest launched its inaugural Swiss franc–denominated bond, raising CHF 100 million (approximately $127 million) and marking its first entry into the Swiss capital market, a new milestone in the institution's efforts to diversify its funding sources to expand financing for private companies working across Latin America and the Caribbean.

The issue was structured under IDB Invest's Sustainable Debt Framework. The bond aims at expanding financing for private sector projects that support responsible water management and marine ecosystem conservation. This issuance represents IDB Invest's first by a supranational issuer in the Swiss market.

“This inaugural Swiss franc bond is a milestone for IDB Invest - the first of its kind by a supranational issuer in Switzerland. By entering a new capital market, we are diversifying our investor base, optimising funding costs, and channelling proceeds directly into water and sanitation projects that improve lives across Latin America and the Caribbean. It is proof that sound financial strategy and real development impact go hand in hand,” said Orlando Ferreira, CFO of IDB Invest.

“IDB Invest's inaugural Swiss Franc Blue Bond proves that Blue assets are bankable and can attract additional investors seeking high impact. This financing is essential, as water underpins social and economic development critical for community resilience. BNP Paribas is very proud to have been the sole lead arranger of this landmark transaction and to continue to support IDB Invest's mission across Latin America and the Caribbean.” Constance Chalchat, Chief Sustainability Officer at BNP Paribas CIB, Global Markets.

The success of the syndication in a new market underscores IDB Invest's credit strength, track record and mandate to promote development in Latin America and the Caribbean through the private sector.

The announcement was made during Sustainability Week 2026, IDB Invest's flagship event, which brought together more than 800 participants in Barbados-including 350 private sector companies-to explore business and investment opportunities and support private-sector-led growth across Latin America and the Caribbean.

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