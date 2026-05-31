Latin America Sports Daily For Sunday, May 31, 2026

(MENAFN- The Rio Times) Saturday delivered two of the sporting calendar's biggest results within hours of each other. In Budapest, Paris Saint-Germain retained the UEFA Champions League title, beating Arsenal 1-1 (AET) on penalties 4-3 after Eberechi Eze's miss and a decisive error from Brazilian defender Gabriel allowed the French club to become only the second side to win back-to-back Champions League titles since Real Madrid's threepeat in 2016-18. Ecuadorian centre-back Willian Pacho collected his second consecutive UCL winner's medal; Gabriel Martinelli scored Arsenal's third penalty but walked off the Budapest pitch without the only honour missing from the club's cabinet. Then in Oklahoma City, the San Antonio Spurs beat the Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 to reach the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, Victor Wembanyama named WCF MVP after 22 points, with Julian Champagnie's six three-pointers and Luke Kornet's chasedown block among the series-clinching contributions. The Spurs face the New York Knicks (a 1999 Finals rematch) with Game 1 on Wednesday June 3 in San Antonio. Tonight at the Maracanã, Brazil host Panama in their final home warm-up before the World Cup, with Neymar watching from the stands and the question of his fitness for the Morocco opener still unresolved. Today's Headlines May 30, 2026

EVENT RESULT KEY MOMENT NBA WCF G7: Spurs at Thunder 111-103 Wemby WCF MVP; Kornet block; Champagnie 20 UCL Final: PSG vs Arsenal 1-1 (PSG win 4-3 pens) Havertz 6′, Dembélé pen 65′; Gabriel misses decisive pen NBA Finals: Spurs vs Knicks Game 1 Wed Jun 3 San Antonio home; 1999 rematch; Spurs -196 UCL: LatAm angles Pacho winner; Gabriel loss Pacho (ECU) 2 UCL titles; Martinelli (BRA) scored pen Brazil vs Panama (tonight) 18:30 local / 21:30 UTC Maracanã; Neymar in stands; Vini, Endrick to start







01

Kornet's Block, Champagnie's Six Threes, Wembanyama Named MVP: Spurs Win Game 7 on the Road and Head to the Finals

NBA

The San Antonio Spurs reached the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014, winning a tightly contested Game 7 111-103 at the Paycom Center on Saturday night. Victor Wembanyama was named Western Conference Finals MVP after a 22-point, 7-rebound performance that included three three-pointers; the more emphatic offensive contribution came from Julian Champagnie, whose six three-pointers and 20-point night answered every Oklahoma City run throughout the second half. Stephon Castle added 16 points, 6 rebounds, and 6 assists. All five Spurs starters plus Harper and Keldon Johnson off the bench finished in double figures: seven players in double digits against a Thunder side that had led the NBA in scoring throughout the regular season.

Shai Gilgeous-Alexander played the game of the series on the losing side. Without Jalen Williams (ruled out with his hamstring injury), SGA shouldered the entire offensive burden, scoring a game-high 35 points on 12-of-21 shooting with 9 assists. He was extraordinary; the rest of Oklahoma City's starting lineup was not. Cason Wallace was the only other Thunder starter in double figures with 17 points. Chet Holmgren and Isaiah Hartenstein combined for 18 points on 7-of-22 shooting. The game remained within single digits until the third quarter's defining sequence: with OKC trailing by 7 and mounting a comeback, Isaiah Hartenstein broke free on a fast break that appeared destined to cut the deficit to five. Luke Kornet came from nowhere to swat the attempt at the rim. Stephon Castle scored at the other end. A 7-0 Spurs run followed. OKC never fully recovered.

For Wembanyama, reaching the Finals in his third NBA season places him in rare company: Hakeem Olajuwon (second season), Tim Duncan (first), and Shaquille O'Neal (second) are the modern bigs who arrived at the Finals as quickly. More meaningfully, the Spurs' WCF victory is San Antonio's first Conference Finals win since the 2014 championship run, breaking a 12-year gap in Finals appearances.“This group never flinched,” coach Mitch Johnson said in the post-game press conference.“They were just a better team tonight from start to finish.”

The NBA Finals: Spurs vs Knicks begin Wednesday June 3 at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio at 8:30 PM ET on ABC. It is a rematch of the 1999 Finals, which San Antonio won in five games; the last Finals game at Madison Square Garden was June 25, 1999, exactly 9,845 days before Game 3 in New York on Monday June 8. The Spurs hold home-court advantage (Games 1, 2, 5, 7 in San Antonio; Games 3, 4, 6 at MSG). Entering the series, San Antonio are favoured at approximately -196; the Knicks come in with 9 days of rest after sweeping Cleveland and 11 consecutive playoff wins, though Mitchell Robinson's broken right pinkie and post-surgery timeline clouds the matchup at centre.

Key series storylines to watch: Wembanyama vs Mitchell Robinson (if fit) and Karl-Anthony Towns in the paint; Jalen Brunson vs De'Aaron Fox in the backcourt; and whether Dylan Harper's late-series emergence carries into the Finals or regresses against New York's defence.

Spurs 111-103 Thunder, Game 7, Paycom Center. Wembanyama: 22 pts, 7 reb, WCF MVP. Champagnie: 20 pts, 6-6 from 3. Castle: 16/6/6. 7 Spurs in double figures. SGA: 35 pts (12-21 FG), 9 ast, series-high but only Cason Wallace (17) helped. Kornet chasedown block was game-turning play. Spurs first Finals since 2014; Wemby third-year Finals appearance. NBA Finals Game 1: Wednesday June 3, 8:30 PM ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio. Series format: 2-2-1-1-1; Spurs host G1, G2, G5, G7. Spurs -196 favourites (FanDuel).







02

Havertz Stuns PSG Early, Dembélé Levels From the Spot, Gabriel Misses the Decisive Penalty: PSG Are Back-to-Back Champions

Champions League

Six minutes. That is how long Arsenal led in the Champions League final. Kai Havertz, arriving at the far post from a Declan Rice cross, smashed the ball in off his instep to silence a crowd that had assumed PSG's overwhelming possession dominance in the first ten minutes would translate into an early lead. It did not; Arsenal sat deep, pressed in organised waves, and took the lead against the balance of play. The Puskás Aréna crowd was stunned. At half-time Arsenal still led 1-0, having conceded 77% of possession but defended brilliantly, with goalkeeper David Raya and Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães both central to three goal-line clearances and high-press interceptions.

The equaliser came from the penalty spot in the 65th minute. Kvaratskhelia's give-and-go with Dembélé took him into the box; Arsenal's Yerson Mosquera, on a yellow card, dived in and caught the Georgian's ankle. Referee Daniel Siebert pointed to the spot after a brief VAR check. Ousmane Dembélé, the reigning Ballon d'Or winner, sent David Raya the wrong way. From that moment, PSG dominated. Extra time was 30 minutes of PSG pressure against Arsenal's flagging but organised rearguard. Doué's shot deflected off Saliba in the 118th minute and looped toward goal before Raya clawed it away. A Viktor Gyökeres near-post header in the 105th missed by centimetres. The game went to penalties.

The shootout, in sequence: Gonçalo Ramos scored for PSG; Gyökeres levelled for Arsenal. Doué sent Raya the wrong way; Eze, who had come on as a substitute, stuttered in her run-up and sent the ball wide. Hakimi scored for PSG; Declan Rice converted for Arsenal. Lucas Beraldo, the Brazilian defender, stepped up fourth for PSG and buried his attempt. Arsenal's fourth taker was Gabriel Magalhães. Needing to score to keep the shootout alive, the Brazilian centre-back sent the ball blazing over the crossbar. Marquinhos, PSG's Brazilian captain, ran to console him immediately.

PSG are champions for the second consecutive year, the first repeat winner since Real Madrid's threepeat concluded in 2018. Luis Enrique has now won the Champions League in both of his full seasons in charge in Paris. Vitinha was named player of the final despite not scoring, his control of the tempo in the second half and extra time having been decisive in PSG's sustained pressure. Arsenal end a season in which they won the Premier League for the first time in 22 years without their first European Cup; manager Mikel Arteta promised the club would“be very ambitious” in the summer transfer window.

Penalty shootout full sequence: Ramos ✓ / Gyökeres ✓ | Doué ✓ / Eze ✗ | Hakimi ✓ / Rice ✓ | Beraldo ✓ / Gabriel ✗. Final: PSG 4-3 Arsenal on penalties.

PSG 1-1 Arsenal (AET), Puskás Aréna Budapest, PSG win 4-3 on penalties. Goals: Havertz (Arsenal, 6′); Dembélé pen (PSG, 65′, foul on Kvaratskhelia by Mosquera). Penalties: PSG scored Ramos, Doué, Hakimi, Beraldo; Arsenal scored Gyökeres, Rice, Martinelli. Misses: Eze (wide), Gabriel (over). Vitinha named Player of the Final. PSG: back-to-back UCL champions, only second club since Real Madrid (2016-18). Arsenal: 266 games in European competition without the Champions League trophy.







San Antonio Spurs 111-103 Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 NBA WCF Western Conference Finals Paycom Center Victor Wembanyama 22 points 7 rebounds WCF MVP three 3-pointers Julian Champagnie 20 points 6-for-6 from three Stephon Castle 16 6 6 Dylan Harper double figures Keldon Johnson 7 starters double digits SGA Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35 points game-high 12-21 FG 9 assists Cason Wallace 17 only other starter Chet Holmgren Isaiah Hartenstein 7-22 Jalen Williams ruled out hamstring Luke Kornet chasedown block turning play Mitch Johnson“better team tonight from start to finish” Spurs NBA Finals first time since 2014 Wembanyama third year Olajuwon Duncan Shaquille comparison NBA Finals Spurs vs Knicks Game 1 Wednesday June 3 8:30pm ET Frost Bank Center San Antonio rematch 1999 Spurs won five games MSG Games 3 4 6 Madison Square Garden June 8 9845 days Spurs -196 FanDuel Knicks 11 consecutive wins 9 days rest Mitchell Robinson surgery fractured right pinkie Karl-Anthony Towns Jalen Brunson De'Aaron Fox Fox vs Brunson PSG 1-1 Arsenal AET penalties 4-3 Puskás Aréna Budapest Champions League final Kai Havertz 6 minutes Declan Rice cross David Raya Gabriel Magalhães Gabriel Martinelli Yerson Mosquera Kvaratskhelia give-and-go Dembélé foul penalty 65 Ousmane Dembélé Ballon d'Or reigning equaliser extra time Doué deflection Raya save Gyökeres header 105 penalties Gonçalo Ramos Désiré Doué Achraf Hakimi Lucas Beraldo Gyökeres Rice Martinelli scored Eze wide miss Gabriel over crossbar decisive miss Marquinhos consoled Vitinha Player of the Final PSG back-to-back champions only second since Real Madrid threepeat 2016-18 Luis Enrique two UCL in two seasons Mikel Arteta very ambitious summer Arsenal 266 UCL games without trophy LatAm Willian Pacho Ecuador PSG centre-back 22 second UCL medal Gabriel Magalhães Brazil Arsenal missed decisive penalty Gabriel Martinelli Brazil Arsenal scored third penalty Marquinhos Brazil PSG captain consoled Gabriel Brazil Panama friendly Maracanã tonight 18:30 local 21:30 UTC Vinicius Junior Endrick Raphinha Neymar stands unable to play Grade 2 calf tear Morocco June 13

Football







03

The Budapest LatAm Story: Pacho Gets His Medal, Gabriel Faces Heartbreak, Martinelli Goes Home Empty-Handed

Champions League

Three South American players were in the starting lineups in Budapest; all three now carry the weight of Saturday's result into the World Cup. Willian Pacho, 23, started at centre-back for PSG alongside Marquinhos and played 90 minutes before Marquinhos was substituted in extra time. The Ecuadorian international, who came through Independiente del Valle and moved to Eintracht Frankfurt and then Paris, now has two Champions League winner's medals before his 24th birthday. He held his line against Gyökeres and Havertz throughout, and his calm reading of Arsenal's counter-attacks in extra time was among PSG's most important contributions in the second half of the shootout wait. For Ecuador's World Cup preparation, his confidence will be high.

Gabriel Magalhães had, by widespread assessment, a strong match. His interceptions in the first half were crucial to Arsenal's lead; his second-half defending against Kvaratskhelia (particularly a goal-line clearance in the 73rd minute) was the kind of performance that warranted a winner's medal. Instead, it ended with the ball sailing over the bar from the penalty spot. The Brazilian defender walked from the Puskás Aréna pitch with Marquinhos's arm around him, a remarkable image: a Brazilian in white and red consoled by a Brazilian in red and blue, the shared nationality cutting across the club colours of one of the sport's biggest club finals. Gabriel joins the Brazil World Cup camp Monday, his preparation now coloured by both the quality of his club performance and the one moment that defined the night. Ancelotti, asked by ESPN Brasil on Saturday about the miss, said:“Gabriel had a wonderful match. One penalty does not define a player.” Rodrigo Lasmar, Brazil's doctor, confirmed Gabriel reported no physical issues from the match.

Gabriel Martinelli, Arsenal's Brazilian left winger, scored Arsenal's third penalty calmly and cleanly, sending Matvey Safonov the wrong way. His broader contribution to the match had been more constrained: Nuno Mendes tracked him tightly all night and Martinelli managed only two shots. He ends a season in which he scored 6 Champions League goals, the most by any Arsenal player in the campaign, without a trophy to show for the European run. He is not in Ancelotti's 26-man World Cup squad; his consolation is that his performances this season have given future Brazil managers strong evidence for inclusion.

The three players join their respective national squads over the next 48 hours: Pacho with Ecuador (who face Senegal on June 11 in their World Cup opener at SoFi Stadium in Los Angeles), Gabriel and Martinelli with Brazil (camp at Granja Comary, Panama friendly tonight).

Willian Pacho (Ecuador, PSG CB, 23): second UCL winner's medal; started 90 mins. Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil, Arsenal CB): strong match, goal-line clearance 73′, missed decisive penalty. Martinelli (Brazil, Arsenal LW): scored Arsenal's third penalty, 6 UCL goals this season; not in Brazil WC squad. Marquinhos (Brazil, PSG captain): consoled Gabriel at final whistle. Ancelotti on Gabriel's miss:“One penalty does not define a player.” Ecuador WC opener: June 11 vs Senegal, SoFi Stadium LA. Brazil WC opener: June 13 vs Morocco, MetLife Stadium NJ.







04

Brazil's Maracanã Send-Off: Vinicius, Endrick and Raphinha to Lead; Neymar Watches From the Stands

Brazil WC

Brazil face Panama at the Maracanã tonight at 18:30 local time (21:30 UTC) in their final home match before the World Cup. Carlo Ancelotti is expected to use a majority of his first-choice starting line-up, though the four players involved in yesterday's Champions League final (Gabriel Magalhães and Gabriel Martinelli (Arsenal), Marquinhos and Vitinha (PSG)) will not be available, joining the camp from Budapest on Monday. In their absence, Ancelotti's likely XI starts with Alisson in goal, an untested centre-back pairing, and an attacking trident of Vinicius Júnior, Raphinha, and Endrick behind a 4-3-3 or 4-2-3-1 structure.

Neymar is confirmed in attendance as a spectator. He has not played since May 17 and will not play tonight; the Grade 2 calf tear confirmed last Thursday by CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar means he watches from the stands as Brazil use this fixture to examine squad depth and tactical combinations. The two questions Ancelotti wants answered from the Panama game: whether Endrick is ready to start as a false nine or second striker at tournament level, and whether the midfield balance without Casemiro or Rodri-equivalent depth can sustain pressure. Brazil have scored in each of their last ten matches and have not conceded more than one goal in nine.

Panama qualified for this World Cup via CONCACAF and are considered opponents Brazil should defeat comfortably. Under Thomas Christiansen, Panama have been organised defensively and dangerous on transitions, winning one and drawing two of four recent friendlies against stronger competition. Brazil won the previous two competitive head-to-heads against Panama by a combined 6-0 margin. The Maracanã crowd, expected at near-capacity (78,000), has not seen a competitive defeat for Brazil since a World Cup qualifying loss to Argentina in November 2025.

Result and full coverage in Monday's edition. The squad then travels to the United States for the final warm-up against Egypt in Cleveland on June 6, before relocating to New Jersey for the June 13 opener against Morocco.

Brazil vs Panama, Maracanã, Sunday May 31, 18:30 local / 21:30 UTC. Absent (UCL final): Gabriel Magalhães, Martinelli (Arsenal), Marquinhos, Vitinha (PSG): all join camp Monday June 1. Neymar in stands (Grade 2 calf, out since May 17). Expected starters: Alisson; Vinicius Júnior, Raphinha, Endrick leading attack. Brazil WC schedule: June 13 Morocco (MetLife); June 18 Haiti (Philadelphia); June 24 Scotland (Atlanta).







05

Knicks vs Spurs: The 1999 Rematch, Robinson's Finger, and Why the Series Could Go Any Way

NBA

In 1999, the San Antonio Spurs beat the New York Knicks in five games in the NBA Finals, Tim Duncan averaging 27.4 points and 14.0 rebounds in what was the last lockout-shortened Finals in league history. Twenty-seven years later the two franchises meet again, with Wembanyama standing where Duncan did and Jalen Brunson leading the Knicks side that has been one of the postseason's dominant forces. The Knicks swept the Cleveland Cavaliers in the East Finals, winning by an average margin of 22.3 points across four games; they have played 11 consecutive playoff wins going back to Game 4 against Atlanta in the first round. They are rested, healthy apart from Mitchell Robinson's fractured pinkie, and arriving in San Antonio having watched the last eight days of basketball without playing.

The Robinson question is the series' most consequential medical subplot. The Knicks centre averaged 9.2 points, 10.4 rebounds, and 1.8 blocks per game in the postseason before his surgery Thursday; he has been publicly optimistic about availability for Game 1, but the Spurs' coaching staff will have prepared for scenarios with and without him. With Robinson, New York has a legitimate rim protector who can challenge Wembanyama in the paint; without him, Karl-Anthony Towns operates at centre and the Knicks' defensive rebounding profile changes significantly. Towns (averaging 22.8 points in the Knicks' postseason) is a better offensive option at the five but a considerably weaker rim deterrent against a player of Wembanyama's specificity.

On the Spurs side: Mitch Johnson has used a nine-man rotation throughout the WCF. De'Aaron Fox (19.6 ppg in the postseason) has been the secondary engine alongside Wembanyama; Devin Vassell has shot 44% from three across the series; and Dylan Harper, whose 18-point Game 5 and consistent minutes since have made him one of the postseason's most surprising contributors, provides a third ball-handler that the Knicks have no direct equivalent for at his age (20) and in his role. The Spurs also possess the WCF MVP, a defensive Player of the Year Award from the regular season, and road confidence: they won Games 4 and 7 on the road and went 4-2 away from home across the entire WCF.

NBA Finals Game 1: Wednesday June 3, 8:30 PM ET, Frost Bank Center, San Antonio. TV: ABC.

1999 Finals: Spurs won 4-1 (Duncan 27.4 pts, 14.0 reb). Knicks 2026 postseason: 11 consecutive wins; avg margin +22.3 in ECF sweep. Mitchell Robinson: fractured right pinkie, surgery Thursday,“hopes to play” Game 1. Brunson postseason avg: 27.1 pts. Fox postseason avg: 19.6 pts. Wembanyama: WCF MVP, DPOY (regular season). Series odds: Spurs -196 (FanDuel). Last Finals game at MSG: June 25, 1999.







06

Frequently Asked Questions

FAQ

What happened in NBA Game 7 and who is in the NBA Finals?

The San Antonio Spurs beat the Oklahoma City Thunder 111-103 in Game 7 on Saturday May 30 at the Paycom Center, advancing to the NBA Finals for the first time since 2014. Victor Wembanyama was named Western Conference Finals MVP after scoring 22 points with 7 rebounds and three three-pointers. Julian Champagnie scored 20 points by going 6-for-6 from three; Stephon Castle added 16 points, 6 rebounds and 6 assists; seven Spurs players finished in double figures. Shai Gilgeous-Alexander scored 35 for OKC but received minimal support, with only Cason Wallace (17 points) among the other starters contributing double digits. The turning play was Luke Kornet's chasedown block of an Isaiah Hartenstein fast-break attempt in the third quarter, which sparked a decisive 7-0 Spurs run. San Antonio will face the New York Knicks in the NBA Finals, beginning Game 1 on Wednesday June 3 at 8:30 PM ET at the Frost Bank Center in San Antonio, a rematch of the 1999 Finals which the Spurs won in five games.

How did the Champions League final end and what is the LatAm connection?

PSG beat Arsenal 1-1 after extra time, then won the penalty shootout 4-3 to retain the Champions League title at the Puskás Aréna in Budapest on Saturday May 30. Kai Havertz put Arsenal ahead after 6 minutes from a Declan Rice cross, and Arsenal defended that lead until Ousmane Dembélé equalised from the penalty spot in the 65th minute, converting after a VAR-confirmed foul on Kvaratskhelia by Mosquera. Neither side scored in extra time. In the shootout Arsenal's Eberechi Eze missed first (wide), and Brazilian centre-back Gabriel Magalhães sent the decisive fourth attempt blazing over the crossbar to hand PSG the title. PSG becomes only the second team to win back-to-back Champions League titles since Real Madrid's 2016-18 threepeat. The South American angles: Willian Pacho of Ecuador (PSG centre-back) collects his second UCL winner's medal; Gabriel Martinelli of Brazil (Arsenal) scored Arsenal's third penalty but finished on the losing side; Gabriel Magalhães (Brazil, Arsenal) missed the decisive attempt and was consoled by PSG captain Marquinhos, also Brazilian.

When is Brazil's game and how is Neymar's World Cup fitness?

Brazil face Panama tonight at the Maracanã in Rio de Janeiro at 18:30 local time (21:30 UTC) in their final home warm-up before the World Cup. Neymar will be in attendance as a spectator but will not feature; CBF doctor Rodrigo Lasmar confirmed last Thursday that MRI results reveal a Grade 2 calf muscle tear requiring two to three weeks' recovery from May 28. That window places his earliest return around June 11-18. Brazil's World Cup opener is June 13 against Morocco at MetLife Stadium in East Rutherford, New Jersey. Ancelotti said on Friday:“We hope so. We will see” when asked about Neymar's availability for that game. The FIFA squad replacement window remains open until June 12. Brazil's likely lineup tonight features Vinicius Júnior, Raphinha, and Endrick in attack, with the four Champions League finalists (Gabriel Magalhães, Martinelli, Marquinhos, Vitinha) joining the camp from Budapest on Monday June 1.

Related coverage: previous Latin America Sports Daily (May 30: Libertadores draw, Game 7 preview, UCL final preview) · May 29: Neymar Grade 2, Boca eliminated · Brazil Elections 2026 guide.

Latin America sports May 30 2026 San Antonio Spurs 111-103 Oklahoma City Thunder Game 7 NBA WCF Paycom Center Victor Wembanyama 22 points 7 rebounds WCF MVP three 3-pointers 3-for-3 Julian Champagnie 20 points 6-for-6 from three Stephon Castle 16 6 rebounds 6 assists Dylan Harper double figures Keldon Johnson De'Aaron Fox 7 Spurs double figures SGA Shai Gilgeous-Alexander 35 points 12-21 FG 9 assists Cason Wallace 17 Chet Holmgren 7-22 Isaiah Hartenstein Jalen Williams ruled out hamstring Luke Kornet chasedown block third quarter turning play Mitch Johnson“better team tonight” Spurs NBA Finals first since 2014 third year Wembanyama Olajuwon Duncan Shaq comparison NBA Finals Spurs vs Knicks Game 1 Wednesday June 3 8:30pm ET Frost Bank Center San Antonio 1999 rematch Tim Duncan won five games MSG Games 3 4 6 June 8 9845 days Spurs -196 FanDuel Knicks 11 wins 9 days rest Mitchell Robinson fractured right pinkie surgery Thursday hopes play Brunson 27.1 postseason Fox 19.6 Harper 20 years old Towns Robinson KAT centre PSG Arsenal Champions League final 1-1 AET penalties 4-3 Puskás Aréna Budapest Kai Havertz 6 minutes Declan Rice cross Yerson Mosquera foul Kvaratskhelia penalty 65 Ousmane Dembélé Ballon d'Or Raya wrong way extra time Doué deflection Saliba Raya save Gyökeres header 105 shootout Gonçalo Ramos Désiré Doué Achraf Hakimi Lucas Beraldo Gyökeres Rice Martinelli scored Eze wide stutter miss Gabriel over crossbar decisive Marquinhos consoled Vitinha Player Final PSG back-to-back only second since Real Madrid 2016-18 Luis Enrique Mikel Arteta very ambitious Willian Pacho Ecuador PSG centre-back 22 second UCL medal 90 minutes Gabriel Magalhães Brazil Arsenal missed decisive penalty strong match clearance 73 Martinelli Brazil Arsenal scored third penalty 6 UCL goals season not in WC squad Marquinhos Brazil PSG captain consoled Gabriel Ancelotti“one penalty does not define a player” Rodrigo Lasmar Gabriel no physical issues Pacho Ecuador World Cup opener June 11 Senegal SoFi Stadium Los Angeles Brazil Panama friendly Maracanã tonight 18:30 local 21:30 UTC Alisson Vinicius Junior Raphinha Endrick false nine Neymar stands Grade 2 calf not playing Ancelotti 26-man four absent Gabriel Magalhães Martinelli Marquinhos Vitinha Champions League finalists join camp Monday June 1 Egypt Cleveland June 6 Morocco MetLife June 13 Haiti Philadelphia June 18 Scotland Atlanta June 24

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