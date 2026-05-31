India Reduces Fuel Export Duties

MENAFN - The Peninsula) QNA

New Delhi, India: The Indian government announced a reduction in export duties on gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel for two weeks, effective Monday, June 1.

In a statement, the government said that the export duty on gasoline has been set at 1.5 rupees, ($0.0158) per liter, while the duty on diesel is 13.5 rupees per liter, and 9.5 rupees per liter on jet fuel.

It added that these duties are subject to review every two weeks, based on the average global prices of crude oil, gasoline, diesel, and jet fuel during the period following the last review.

This move is part of India's periodic pricing mechanism, which aligns export duties on fuel with global market developments and energy prices.