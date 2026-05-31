Russian Strikes Target Critical Infrastructure In Zhytomyr Region, Fires Break Out
The strikes hit critical infrastructure and civilian industrial sites in the Korosten district. There is currently no information about casualties, Bunechko said.Read also: Two civilians injured in Russian strikes on Sumy region over past day
Fires caused by the attacks were promptly extinguished by State Emergency Service units. However, emergency response operations were complicated by the constant risk of follow-up strikes.
Authorities said work is ongoing to eliminate the consequences of the attacks.
Illustrative photo: State Emergency Service
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